Parkes Spacemen pause to remember

Minute Silence for 2024 Peter McDonald Premiership Season Opener.
Prior to the commencement of the Parkes Spacemen First Grade match against Bathurst St Pats on Sunday, May 5 players, officials and spectators observed a minute's silence in remembrance for the loss of three loved Spacemen extended family.
Parkes President Tony Dwyer united all at Jock Colley Field with heartfelt words for each person.
The loss of these selfless individuals will leave a huge spot for the next to fill.
On the brighter side Parkes First Grade squad were the victors on the day 42 - 16. This was the Spacemen's first match of the season, after a bye in the first round.
Round three match up against Mudgee Dragons.
On Sunday, May 12 the Parkes squads travelled to the Glen Willow Regional Sports Complex to take on the Mudgee Dragons.
Parkes' Under 18's squad were able to claim victory 24-14 against Mudgee.
Parkes Spacemen's Chad Porter said despite being down a few players the 18's had a good win.
The reserve grade, first grade and league tag squads were all on the wrong end of the scoreline being defeated 32-0, 34-28 and 30-10 respectively.
In the first grade Porter said the side started very poor, losing a player early in the game to injury.
Porter said they then lost their way in the first half, with the Dragons putting 26 on the board before the half time buzzer, with Parkes only scoring one try in response.
In the second half the Spacemen were able to turn it around, coming within six points of Mudgee.
Coming into this weekend's match Porter said they need to play like they did in their second half against Mudgee.
With it being early in the season, Porter said the squads are still working out a few of their combinations, but they just need to play some good footy this weekend.
Parkes will host Dubbo Macquarie on Sunday.
