Sportsmanship on display

Parkes Marist Junior Rugby League had another home game at Pioneer Oval on Saturday, May 10 and hosted the Canowindra Tigers.
U12s
It was no easy feat to get Saturdays game happening this week, as Canowindra was looking like not having enough numbers to take the field.
There was a constant back and forth conversation with the powers that be, around the rules and regulations of our Under 12s NON COMPETITIVE side being able to get a game, from early in the week.
Turned out in the end that the sportsmanship of our side shone through with four boys taking the field for Canowindra. These boys are to be commended and deserve a mention: Matty Moon, Nayte Reeves, David Usher and Levi McIntyre.
Without them and the push from Coach Smith, the game may not have even happened.
The boys took the field alongside a dazzling retro jumpered ref, Luke Clarke, for what turned out to be a great game of football.
Coach Benny Smith was very happy with the boy's performance and can see them coming together not only as a team, but also as mates on and off the field.
There was some great football on display for only week 2 of the season, with tries in the first half to Jacko, Harry, and Jaylen.
Billy successfully converted one of them. A great take of the ball on the full, with a solid run into the opposition by Number 20 -Isaac impressed the crowd.
The Half-time hooter went, however with the ball still in play and the ref not hearing it, Canowindra was able to go over and convert their second try of the game. But Parkes was still in the lead at half time for- those who were keeping count.
The second half saw some more great footy from the Parkes boys, showing spectators just how much, they are enjoying their game this season.
The boys' defence was strong being able to keep Canowindra out for all of the second half. Some great runs, making plenty of metres from Jaylen -proving hard to catch.
Tries from our team went to Billy and Tyson- Tysons being his first of the season! Jacko was able to convert one of them.
At the end of the game, where everyone is a winner in a non-competitive sport for Under 12s- it was actually our Parkes boys who sang the chant in the sheds.
U14LT Blue
In week two of the competition, the Parkes Marist under 14's league tag teams hosted the Canowindra team. The game was sunny for the spectators, but earlier rain showers made the field slippery, with Daisy Rice taking tags on the Canowindra try line and hard chasing from Scarlett Lawryk and Jordii Ah-see.
Canowindra, however, scored five tries in the first half to make the score 20-0 at the break. The girls-maintained focus, and Canowindra scored only one try against them in the second half. Layla Kupkee, Ellise Tomlinson, and Eva Mulligan were strong team members throughout the game, and Addison Wild made good meters with the ball.
Canowindra, however, were too fast to tag with the final score of Parkes Marist 0 to Canowindra Tigers 24.
The team had an awesome second half, and the coaches, Bobbie Fliedner and Stacey Milne were again proud of the girl's efforts. Players player was awarded to Scarlett Lawryk. The girls look forward to a third home game, where they will be facing West Wyalong.
U14LT White
The Under 14s White team took on Canowindra this week in what turned out to be a great game to watch.
Coach Bobbie has a huge task on her hands this season, catering for a range of ages and abilities, with girls in year 6 through to girls in year 9- with both new and experienced players AND running two teams. But she does a fabulous job and takes it all in her stride each week.
Canowindra started strong with a try off the kick, however their goal attempt was unsuccessful. The rest of the first half saw Parkes players Emily White and Corby Fliedner scoring tries.
Corby made a 30m run to score hers under the post making for an easy goal conversion for Piper White. Before this, an intercept by Ruby Heraghty, took her legs running for about 70 metres-only to run out of steam and fall short of the line by 5 metres.
Took a while for the lungs to recover which can only mean more fitness for Rubes this week! Halftime came just in time, seeing Parkes in the lead, 10-4.
During the second half of the game, Coach Bobbie was pleased to see the leadership and encouragement of the older and more experienced girls towards the younger girls. Some great plays and pick-ups by our girls, from mistakes made by Canowindra, made easy work for a couple more tries.
The crowd on the hill were super excited to see Mila-Rose score a try, and shortly after a lovely pass out to the winger Lexi, saw her go over for a try also.
The team's sportsmanship between them is commended to the players and the coaches, who always encourage and support each other. Full-time score Parkes 22 Canowindra 4.
U14s
Won 64 - 4
U16s
Won 46 - 6
U17LT
The girls had a great game on Saturday playing Canowindra and winning 36-4.
Tries were scored by Leni Constable (1), Malia Morrison (2), Ashley Terry (2), Grace Milne (1), Evie Barnes (1), and Grace MacGregor (1). Conversions were kicked by Grace Milne and Meg Mahon.
We have another home game this Saturday, 18 May at Pioneer Oval. Please come and show your support as Parkes Marist are up against West Wyalong.
