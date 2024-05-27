Stronger together: Neighbourhood Central celebrations community

Neighbourhood Central recently celebrated "Neighbourhood Centre Week", a nationwide initiative to celebrate the role of Neighbourhood Centres in local communities across the nation.
With the theme of "Stronger Together", the Parkes community joined us in simple acts of togetherness with a community day held at Cooke Park. Families enjoyed two jumping castles and temporary tattoos, while people from all generations enjoyed lunch, coffee and the opportunity to learn more about Neighbourhood Central.
Neighbourhood Central has grown from humble beginnings and now offers a vast array of services - from birth to end of life. We have been around for the past 47 years delivering vital services to the Parkes, Forbes, Lachlan and Bland Local Government Areas with offices located in Parkes, Forbes, Peak Hill, Condobolin, Wyalong and Lake Cargelligo.
With services such as information and referrals, Family Support (playgroups, youth groups, family and youth support, visiting services, parenting programs, community events), aged and community care (Home Care Packages, Community Transport, volunteer visitors, home modifications, hot and frozen meals, social groups, shopping services, palliative care visiting and support) and Aboriginal programs (Aboriginal Project Officer, events, homework centre), we are very much a one stop shop, and if we cannot deliver the service you are after we will endeavour to make the connection for you.
Neighbourhood Central's biggest asset is that we are local people. All our volunteers, staff and our board of directors live in our local communities, and our families also live here. We know our people, we know what we are doing, and we deliver excellent services. We truly want our communities to grow and to receive the very best services we can deliver.
Now in its 48th year, Neighbourhood Central continues to grow, providing a variety of community support services to people living in the Parkes, Forbes, Lachlan and Bland Local Government Areas.
As a neighbourhood and community centre, we strive to embody the essence of togetherness. We bring people from all walks of life together to connect, learn, and play. Through collaborative initiatives, inclusive programs, and shared spaces, we cultivate an environment where every voice is heard, every story is valued, and every member contributes to our shared community.
For further information please contact Neighbourhood Central on 6862 3757 or email admin@ncentral.org.au, or call into the centre to speak to one of our friendly team at 80-82 Currajong Street, Parkes.
