Parkes players dive into season

Parkes Marist Junior Rugby League hosted Red Bend in wet conditions on Saturday, May 4 in the first round of the competition.
U10s
The Spacemen under 10s started their season with an outstanding performance against Red Bend. The competition is "non-competitive " this season, meaning no scores are recorded and no finals series.
However, it didn't deter the boys from putting in a very good defensive effort, conceding only two tries. The improvement in their tackling is very pleasing to the coaches, with a big emphasis on technique at training.
In attack, we scored 13 tries, with Saxon Gosper having a great day, crossing for six, and defending very strongly. Our first receivers, Jonti Lee and Cohen McGregor, guided the team around the field and also had strong games.
Logan Stevenson was a handful every time he ran the ball and pulled off some big tackles.
Our outside backs were also very good, with Louis Farrell having an excellent first game for Parkes.
We have 34 players this season, so the boys will be evenly rostered for games, but with our " mid week" competition starting Wednesday evening at Spicer oval, they will all get plenty of game time.
A great first game, can't wait to get the rest of the boys on the field this weekend against Canowindra at Pioneer Oval.
U14LT Blue
The Parkes group has put up two teams for the 2024 season, the blue and the white, and this was the first time the girls had played for the year. Despite the recent dry weather, Pioneer Oval saw rain throughout all games, resulting in wet conditions.
The U14s blue team played their first game against Red Bend Sky. Despite holding their line well, Red Bend scored four tries in the first half to make the score 0-18 at the break. The girls continued to hold their line, limiting the Red Bend side to score twice in the second half to bring the final score to Parkes Marist 0 to Red Bend 28. The Player's player was Layla Kupkee.
The second game of the day against Red Bend Navy saw Red Bend score five times in the first half and twice in the second half, with a final score of Parkes Marist 0 to Red Bend 34. The Player's player was Lillah Smith.
Luca Barnes played full-back and dummy half in both games, gave intense chase to the ball and kept the team focused. Layla Kupkee showed strength and speed, gaining incredible metres; however not finding the line on the day. Lillah Smith worked hard on the wing, taking many tags, and weaving through Forbes gaps. Forbes had great acceleration, making it tough for them to get tagged in the wet.
Red Bend brought to Parkes a well-organised side that showed their experience throughout the games. The Parkes showed conviction and kept defending throughout the game, never giving up on tagging their opponents.
Parkes played well as a new team and were great sportspeople throughout the games. They finished exhausted after playing the two games that were asked of them. Meeting Red Rend in the first round was always going to be tough. Coaches Bobbie Fliedner and Stacey Milne were super proud of all the girls, especially the leadership and don't stop attitude. Everyone is looking forward to another home game next week, meeting Canowindra.
U14LT White
The girls played two games on the weekend. Their first game was against Red Bend Navy coming away with a win, 24-0. The girls showed great strength with their ball skills, lots of breaks and some great tags. Corby Fliedner, Ruby Heraghty, Kasey Morgan, Miley Nash, and Ruby Galvin all scoring a try each and the conversions were successfully kicked by Emma Hando and Katie Galvin.
The second game was against Red Bend Sky in a very close game 6-4 Red Bend's way. The girls defended their line well despite the wet conditions. All the girls should be proud of the way they played. They never gave up and their sportsmanship on and off the field is to be commended. Ruby Galvin scored the only try for the game.
U14s
The boys put on a great show, winning 48-4 against Red Bend. Well done boys.
U16s
The Parkes Spacemen under 16s kicked the season off with a dominant 54-16 win over Red Bend in the Grand Final rematch at Pioneer Oval.
With no trial matches and only a few short games at the Red Bend carnival, the boys were a bit clunky, but when they slipped into rhythm, the opposition had no answers.
Some lazy marker defence saw Red Bend score three soft tries, but the first contact in defence from the Spacemen was consistently hard and full of venom. The timing was a little off but will improve rapidly with a few games under their belt.
Star five-eighth and Roosters signing Triston Ross was in everything, tormenting the Red Bend defence with his running game, and putting our left edge runners through holes all game. Sonny Macgregor scored four tries, and his combination with Triston has become lethal.
Taj Lovett was as usual outstanding. He has moved seamlessly from dummy half to half back and is the most underrated player in the competition, and we would not swap him for anyone. His replacement in the number nine jumper, Lachlan Thomas was equally as good, and his attack is complimented by his great defence.
Second rowers Ryan Cox and Tomas Scally were strong as always with our bench forwards Angus Macgregor, Ethan Moran, George Thomas, and Hugh Macgregor providing some real impact and energy. The core of this team is very settled, they know how to play tough, and have the fire-power to blow teams away in attack.
A very pleasing first game, but without being too critical, we were not even at fifty percent of our capabilities. We are very excited to see how much this outstanding team can continue to improve this year.
U17LT
The girls showed great strength, winning 40-6 against Red Bend.
Please come and show your support this Saturday 11, May when Parkes Marist take on the Canowindra Tigers at Pioneer Oval.
