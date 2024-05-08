Parkes players dive into season

Parkes played well as a new team and were great sportspeople throughout the games. They finished exhausted after playing the two games that were asked of them. Meeting Red Rend in the first round was always going to be tough. Coaches Bobbie Fliedner and Stacey Milne were super proud of all the girls, especially the leadership and don't stop attitude. Everyone is looking forward to another home game next week, meeting Canowindra.