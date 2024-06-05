Parkes Anglican Debutante Ball celebrates 100 years

Twenty young ladies have made their debut at the centenary Parkes Anglican Debutante Ball.
This annual celebration marked a very special milestone and was held over two nights, May 3 and 4.
On the Friday night, 11 debutantes were presented to Matron of the Ball, Lorraine Chambers and Bishop of Bathurst Diocese, Rt Rev Mark Calder.
Their flower girls were Ava and Lilly Godwin and Elly Lewis.
On Saturday night, nine debutantes were presented to Matron of the Ball, Cheryl Thompson and Bishop of Bathurst Diocese, Rt Rev Mark Calder.
Ava and Lilly Godwin were their flower girls.
The theme for the 2024 Anglican Deutante Balls was "Let's Celebrate 100 Years" with the colours of maroon and gold.
Foxy Cleopatra helped the Parkes Anglican Debutante Ball committee, the debutantes, their partners and their guests celebrate performing on both nights.
Debutantes and their partners are pictures on pages 10 and 11.
