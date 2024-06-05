No idle time for Kath as she celebrates 100 years

Turning 100 years of age on June 4, Parkes' Kath Hutchison has not spent her years idle.
Kath tells us she has seen much of her home state and a decent portion of Australia.
Born on June 4, 1924 to an Irish mother and an Irish/Italian father in the Victorian mallee town of Berriwillock, Kath and her family moved to Hillston in NSW when she was three years old.
It was here she started a lifetime of exploring different towns in NSW and Australia.
Kath was one of four children, two younger sisters and an older brother.
After Hillston, Kath moved twice in the next 12 years, firstly to Griffith in 1935 and then, when she was 15 years of age, to the small neighbouring village of Hanwood in 1939.
It was in Hanwood where she met Keith Hutchison at a St Patrick's night dance.
She and Keith were married on June 26, 1948 - shortly after her 24th birthday.
Together they had two children; Michael (born in 1949) and Sherree (born in 1954).
Kath now has eight grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren, who are located across a variety of locations in NSW and the ACT.
At the time of their marriage, Keith was an assistant station master at Griffith, which was a huge operation in those days, Kath said, as there were more trains than cars.
Keith's job was a major reason they were able to experience much of country NSW, commencing with a position in North Star during a busy wheat season, located north of Moree.
Following a short stay, they moved on to Lyndhurst between Cowra and Blayney in 1950 where they stayed for several years, before moving to Maxville, Narromine, Peak Hill and Jerilderie - where they remained for eight years.
Before the family's first move to Narromine, Kath travelled by train in search of a house where the family could live.
By the time the afternoon came around, Kath had a half dozen housing options prior to hopping back on the train to Maxville.
In 1968 the family moved back to Narromine, Keith workingd as a station master and Kath in stock and real estate, spending almost 30 years in that role, retiring when she turned 72.
Kath fondly recollected that being connected with the railway through Keith's work, allowed them to build a large social circle in each town they lived.
While Kath has no real tips for a long life, she said she has just been fortunate to have good health and a wonderful husband.
Kath said she got really lucky with Keith, they were married for 73 great years before his passing.
"We were really blessed," she said.
In the sporting circles, Kath enjoyed playing tennis, bowls, croquet and a little bit of golf, only giving up the bowls a couple of years ago.
Kath and Keith loved to travel and in the early 1970's they bought a little caravan and went exploring around the state, eventually caravaning around Australia in 1991. Following the road trip, they cruised around the country.
In the early 90s, Kath and Keith began visiting Yamba regularly on holidays - every winter for 25 years with some great communications and friendships amongst other regular visitors.
As people's vans got bigger and more well-appointed, Kath said the sociable aspect of the traveling did decrease a little.
"I can't complain, life's been sweet really and truly,"
Kath's daughter Sherree said her parents loved one another dearly, were modest and hardworking, looked after their health and had positive social connections.
