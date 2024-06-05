Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes Champion-Post's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Lachlan cricket juniors fight to final over of Bradman Cup contest

Updated June 5 2024 - 1:14pm, first published 12:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Lachlan Cricket Council junior side which finished runners up in the Bradman Cup last week.
The Lachlan Cricket Council junior side which finished runners up in the Bradman Cup last week.

It took Hawkesbury until the final over to run down the 122 it needed for victory in the final of the Highlands District Cricket Association's Bradman Cup against Lachlan Cricket Council's juniors.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.