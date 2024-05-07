Gold medals and national records

Parkes has a national champion and a record breaker following the 2024 Australian Athletic Championships.
Ryker Moore had an outstanding week in Adelaide coming home with two gold medals, a bronze medal, a championship record and the title of National U14 Champion.
Ryker was selected to represent New South Wales in the U14 mixed 4x200m relay.
The four relay members recorded a championship record and were awarded gold.
Ryker was also selected to represent New South Wales in the U14 men's 4x100m relay. This group of athletes placed third behind Queensland and Western Australia.
In Ryker's only individual event, the 400m run, Ryker recorded a PB of 55.98 seconds which saw him win the gold medal.
For all his hard work and dedication Ryker is also the National U14 Nationals Champion over 400m.
Toby Morgan, just 12 years old, has broken the national record for his para classification for the 800 metres racing in the Under 15s.
The record was previously 4 minutes 26. Toby ran 4 minutes 08 to become an Australian record holder for his classification, fifth overall.
Toby also competed in the long jump, shot put 200m and 100m at nationals, taking out fourth in the long jump and 200 metres with personal bests in both.
He also placed fourth in shot put throwing a 1kg heavier weight for his age.
Toby's heart showed in what was a devastating 100m race, where his shoe came off twice.
Putting his shoe back on, he stood back up and ran his heart out to a roaring crowd of support displaying fantastic sportsmanship representing Parkes Little Athletics.
Toby and Ryker weren't the only Parkes locals at the National Championships in Adelaide.
Parkes' Kim Robinson was given the opportunity to officiate in a chief capacity at the Open Championships and was referee at the Junior Championships.
The chief role meant Kim was in charge of a team of officials and the running of the event and as referee Kim oversaw the event and ruling on any conduct or protests.
Congratulations to Ryker and Toby for competing at a national level and achieving amazing results for the week making Parkes very proud.
