Parkes Champion-Postsport
Parkes Champion-Post's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Gold medals and national records

By Madeline Blackstock
May 7 2024 - 2:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Parkes has a national champion and a record breaker following the 2024 Australian Athletic Championships.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.