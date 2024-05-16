Parkes Champion-Postsport
Parkes Champion-Post's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Parkes athlete Henry Kross contests three titles in nine days

By Madeline Blackstock
May 16 2024 - 11:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Henry Kross has wrapped up his week full of squash tournaments with a win for Australia.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.