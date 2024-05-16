Parkes athlete Henry Kross contests three titles in nine days

Henry Kross has wrapped up his week full of squash tournaments with a win for Australia.
Henry placed second in both the Australian Junior Open (AJO) and the Oceania Junior Championships (OJC) and finished the week with a strong win with the Australian team in the Trans Tasman test match against New Zealand.
The victory capped a huge and at times difficult nine solid days of competition for the local who went in as the No. 1 seed.
"Nine days straight of Squash was really hard," Henry said.
"Getting an injury in the semi finals of the AJO was disappointing after so much hard work in the lead up, but to go on and win silver in both the AJO and OJC was a good achievement, considering the circumstances."
Henry was the only Australian remaining in the U15s draw when he reached semi-finals in the AJO.
His semi-final match was not what anyone was hoping for though, Henry progressing to the finals after his opponent defaulted the match after "prior warnings for excessive swing and dangerous play".
Henry went onto the finals and lost against Pakistan's Yahya Khan 3-0 for silver.
"The opening game was a battle of will and tactics, with Khan eventually edging Kross out 12-10. From that point the Pakistani built in confidence, pulling away to win in three games," Squash Australia published.
After a tough first tournament Henry powered through to the OJC.
Henry won his semi final 3-1 before a strong battle in finals going down 3-2 collecting another silver medal.
Henry performed extremely well in both days of the Trans Tasman test match against New Zealand.
Henry contributed to Australia's day one lead of 10-6 by winning his day one game against Zac Laing 3-0. All eight matches in the U17 and U15 brackets were won by 3-0 or 3-1 by Australia on the first day. Australia then only required seven wins for day two to take the series.
Henry again won his day two game 3-0 against Vihan Chathury. Australia won the Trans Tasman Test Match 20-12 against New Zealand.
"Going into camp on Day 7 with the Aussie team was a great experience. I was the youngest in the team of 16 players from all over Australia and we bonded really well with the New Zealand team. We got off to a great lead on Day 1 of the test leading 10-6, and backed that up on day 2 to take the series," Henry said.
Henry thanked the Aussie team and coaches and a couple of the Kiwis who had his back during all three of the tournaments.
Results of other players saw Lucus Jones: (U11) 21st AJO and 11th OJC. Lockie Jones: (U13) 23rd AJO and 26th OJC. Cooper Jones: (U13) 25th AJO and 19th OJC. Max Jones: (U15) 20th AJO and 12th OJC. Riley Jones: (U15) 30th AJO and 29th OJC.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.