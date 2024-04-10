Airshow will take place at this year's action-packed Fly'n For Fun event

Final preparations are being made as Fly'n For Fun returns to Parkes this weekend!
More than 400 people have registered online to attend over the weekend and 200 pilots have registered to fly in from all over Australia in a variety of light sport and general aviation aircraft.
"Most pilots will be arriving on Friday, ready for the time-honoured tradition of sharing yarns around the campfire, stories of their many flying adventures since they last met," Jennifer Douglas from Recreational Aviation Australia said.
Attendees and pilots will enjoy a variety of education sessions, static displays, exhibition stalls and a free thrilling performance by the Paul Bennet Airshows Display Team at 12pm Sunday.
Trial instructional flights will be available via three flight schools, Parkes Aero Club, Flying with Grace and Australian Sport Rotorcraft Association for anyone interested in learning to fly. You can approach these flight schools to book a trial flight.
"With hundreds of members registered to attend, this year's event is going to be a major celebration of recreational aviation that the Parkes community are invited to come along and enjoy," Ms Douglas said.
Don't miss this family fun filled weekend at the Parkes Airport where 'the thrill of flight meets the joy of community'.
"Whether you have an interest in planes or dream of becoming a pilot, Fly'n For Fun is the perfect place to be this weekend, the Recreational Aviation Australia team can get you started. Come and join Fly'n For Fun this weekend."
The weekend program full of events is listed below:
FRIDAY APRIL 12 -
- Exhibitors set up, pilots fly in, bar opens at 6pm
SATURDAY APRIL 13 -
- 9am Ceo welcome, Maxine Milera
- 9:20am Avalon Airshow - The Lighter Side. Presented by Philip Smart and Warwick Renton
- 10am New Flight Operations Manual, syllabus changes - What changes might affect me as an RAAus member. Presented by Jill Bailey / Marty Peters
- 11am Sharing the air - Mixed operations at non-controlled aerodromes. Presented by Terry Horsham (CASA)
- 12pm Group G Aeroplanes - Learn all about the eligibility for Group G aeroplanes and how to register them. Presented by Jared Smith
- 1pm Group G certificates, ratings and approval - Learn all about how to gain Group G qualifications. Presented by Jill Bailey / Marty Peters
- 2pm OzRunways Tutorial plus Q and A - join the live EFB demonstration which will cover the core features, give a sneak peak of what's in development, and offer ample time at the end for individual Q and As. Presented by OzRunways
- 3pm What's new at Jabiru - an overview on developments at Jabiru and the plans ahead in terms of technical, operational and regulatory aspects of the business. Presented by Michael Halloran
- 4pm The new RAAus Instructor syllabus - ensuring RAAus Instructors demonstrate competency in training and delivery. Presented by Neil Schaefer
- 5pm Testing your knowledge - restructuring the RAAus exam suite for milestone based knowledge outcomes (what info should most pilots know, PEG Part 91, VFRG). Presented by Neil Schaefer
- 5:45pm Departing Pilot Briefing. Presented by Marty Peters
- 6pm Bar opens. Gather at the campfire for storytelling, some trivia, tunes, and announcement of the pilot and aircraft awards
SUNDAY APRIL 14 -
- 9am RAAus members forum
- 10am Weather and your EFB - Join this session to learn how to get the most out of your Electronic Flight Bag. Learn how to interpret the commonly used weather information in your EFB and how to utilise it for more thorough pre-flight and in-flight decision. Presented by Bevan Anderson (AvPlan)
- 11am AvPULP - unleaded aviation fuel. Presented by IOR Aviation
- 12pm Paul Bennet Airshows display. Followed by a Meet and Greet at the AvPlan display in the exhibitor marquee
Static displays and exhibitors will be on display all day Saturday and Sunday for atendees to look at and learn.
Further information can also be found online at www.flynforfun.aero.
