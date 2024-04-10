Successful weekend trial for Parkes and District Kennel Club

The Parkes and District Kennel Club hosted a thrilling two-day Agility and Jumping Trial on April 6 and 7 at the Parkes Showground.
Drawing participants from across New South Wales, the Australian Capital Territory, and even South Australia, the event showcased the agility and skill of both dogs and their handlers. With an impressive turnout of 122 dogs and close to 800 runs over the weekend, the trial proved to be a monumental success, delighting competitors and spectators alike. President of the Kennel Club, Denise Gersbach, lauded the dedication and hard work of the club members, whose efforts ensured the smooth execution of the event.
"The agility trial not only brings together passionate dog enthusiasts but also serves as a significant fundraiser for our club," remarked Gersbach.
"Our committee members have invested countless hours to ensure the success of the event, and their efforts have been truly commendable. We've received overwhelmingly positive feedback from all participants."
Local club members seized the opportunity to shine, securing notable achievements across various categories. Virginia Rice and her border collie Nellie clinched the top spot and qualification in Novice Jumping, while Denise Gersbach, alongside Vesper the border terrier, claimed first place and qualification in Excellent Agility.
Lynn Madden and border collie Rain secured a commendable 9th place and qualification in Masters Jumping, followed closely by Fiona Watts and border collie Indie (run by Tenielle Thwaites), who also secured 9th place and qualification in Open Jumping. Vicki Case furthered the local success by securing second place and qualification in Excellent Agility with Kauna.
The Parkes Shire Council's support played a crucial role in preparing the grounds for the event, ensuring optimal conditions for both competitors and their dogs. Major sponsors CopRice, LickiMat, Ziwi Pets and The Bearded Hound ensured that there were some wonderful prizes on offer for competitors.
Next major trial is scheduled for August.
