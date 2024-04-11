This week's roll-up from Parkes Bowling and Sports Club

Rob Irving drew the short straw Skipping for Marty Tighe in their pairs game against Col Woods and Geoff Freeman. Col and Geoff were unstoppable for the first half of the game, with Col delivering bowl after bowl with uncanny accuracy, square-dancing off the mat at the same time. Rob withstood the pressure, hid his frustrations well, and then picked his moment to calmly bop up, demonstrate his class, experience and a cool head, whilst coercing his passenger. He and Marty took the lead on the 13th end, and they hung on to win the game by 24 shots to 18. Well played Rob!