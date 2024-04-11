This week's roll-up from Parkes Bowling and Sports Club

By Marty Tighe
Twenty-two bowlers played one game of triples and four games of social pairs last Thursday, with two games played to a standard, the other three games were close only at the coin toss.
George Bradley's wizardry with his magic bowling arm continued to torment his opponents in the triples game. George led for John Corcoran and John Ward against Ron Hornery, Bob Freeman and Tony Riordan. Team Ward won by 26 shots to 10.
Graham and Rob Tinker had a game they would rather forget. Ray Jones and Ian Simpson dominated Graham and Rob. Team Simpson won by 24 shots to 7.
Rob Irving drew the short straw Skipping for Marty Tighe in their pairs game against Col Woods and Geoff Freeman. Col and Geoff were unstoppable for the first half of the game, with Col delivering bowl after bowl with uncanny accuracy, square-dancing off the mat at the same time. Rob withstood the pressure, hid his frustrations well, and then picked his moment to calmly bop up, demonstrate his class, experience and a cool head, whilst coercing his passenger. He and Marty took the lead on the 13th end, and they hung on to win the game by 24 shots to 18. Well played Rob!
The high-flying duo of Geoff Smith and our clever Secretary Gary McPhee were bought down by the high quality duo of Col Miller and Eddie McPhee. 'Thriller' Miller and Eddie scored two 4 shot ends and a 5 before the game was half over, effectively providing Gary time and opportunity to practice his jokes, as he and Geoff were over-run by two very good Bowlers. Col and Eddie won by 29 shots to 13.
John Carr and Mike Valentine had a good tight game against Noel Johnstone and the durable Col Mudie, with several lead changes during the first 12 ends. Noel and Col found themselves behind by 7 shots after the 9th end. Spurred into action, they surprised themselves by winning 4 consecutive ends, regaining the lead on the 13th end. Noel and Col held off the fast-finishing John and Mike. Noel and Col breathed a sigh of relief as they managed to win by 21 shots to 19.
Saturday social bowls were threatened by a drop of 40mm of rain in the previous 24 hours. Our bowls-focussed committee made the early call to play, which turned out to be a cracker of a call as 20 bowlers made their escape from home to enjoy the company of fellow bowlers.
A terrific afternoon of bowls showcased the attitude and skills of our bowlers despite the heavy green and the hovering suspended water droplets, with 2 triples games and 2 pairs games played in good spirits. Both triples' games uncannily finished on the same scores.
Marty Tighe, Eathan Lacey and Guy Ellery made all the early running against Rob Lacey, Bob Freeman and Brian Townsend to lead by 14 shots to 6 after 10 ends. Brian turned the game on its head, leading his team admirably as their range with the rink drying off, by winning 7 of the next 9 ends, levelling the scores at 17 shots each with 1 end to play. Eathen Lacey, the Club's youngest bowler, bowled several bowls at a standard exceeding his experience, as he and Guy steadied, winning the last end by 2 shots, with team Ellery winning 19 shots to 17.
It was the same scoreline in the other triples game with Ian Simpson, Tony Riordan and John Wright against the top quality and competitive team of Joanne Simpson, John Ward and Col Hayward. Team Wright won the game 19 shots to 17, outlasting team Hayward who won more ends than team Wright. John and his hustlers scored a brace of 3 shot ends as well as 5 shot end, creating a buffer that in the end proved to be just enough, with team Hayward falling just short of a come from behind win.
Gary McPhee and Steve Turner had a comfortable and enjoyable win over Rob Irving and Mike Valentine, winning by 28 shots to 6. Scoring 6 shots on the 2nd end provided the impetus that the hitherto listless Steve Turner needed, as he went into over-drive, enjoying a blinder of a game. He was well supported by Gary, who looks to be finding his mojo again after a few lean weeks.
Mick Simpson and Col Mudie had a very good, tight tussle against Jock Townsend and Col Miller in a game that seemed to be done and dusted after the 17th end, as Mick and Col led by 9 shots, 21 shots to 12. Jock and Col produced a strong finish, winning the remaining ends, scoring 8 shots. It was unfortunately too little, too late as Team Mudie prevailed by 1 shot, winning the game by 21 shots to 20 in an exciting pulsating finish.
Bowlers, Club Members and visitors are encouraged to enjoy the newly air-conditioned bar areas and family friendly facilities with Friday night raffles, badge draw, meals and a great outdoor area.
By Lea Orr
A wintery blast greeted our No 2's pennants team as they travelled to Orange City to contest the Regional Playoffs on Tuesday. Our girls represented us well, but trying conditions saw them go down to West Dubbo. Terrific to make it that far girls, and the bonus debriefing session had everyone feeling back on top of the world!
There were 12 of us at Orange, and 10 social players at home.
Welcome to new bowler, Kerryn Kay, who teamed up with Lorraine & Rose in a friendly triples against Lil, Maureen B & Robyn. Team Mitchell scored prolifically, allowing their opponents to score on only four ends.
In a very even pairs game, Kay & Carol equalled the score of Frances & Lynn. A great tussle enjoyed by 4 regulars!
Next Tuesday, April 16 th, is our big Hawaiian Gala Day! Arrive in your Hawaiian shirts/hula skirts for a fun & food-filled day of bowls camaraderie. Play at 10am, but please arrive earlier for morning tea, raffles, etc. $25 lunch & bowls. Names are already listed, so no need to call the club. Good to see some nearby clubs involved too.
Upcoming dates:
April 23 - social bowls, followed by pavs and other goodies to celebrate our combined birthdays, including one very special number.
April 30 - Club Triples round 1. Social bowls.
May 7 - social bowls, round 2 Triples and Mothers Day Trading Table. Gifts to the value of $10 minimum.
There is a Mother's Day Lunch planned for Sunday May 11 at our club. Names down at the bar please!
Milk N Mats: Elaine M
