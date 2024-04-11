Ranked the best

Parkes' Henry Kross and Max Jones are ranked one and two in the Australian U15 national squash rankings.
The boys are currently in Melbourne competing in the final day of the Australian Junior Open where Henry is seeded one and Max is seeded five to eight.
The Australian Junior Open started on Monday, April 8 and will finish with finals today.
Tomorrow the boys will be competing in the Oceania Junior Championships where Henry is again seeded one and Max is seeded five to eight.
This competition will run from Friday, April 12 to Sunday, April 14.
Henry will then compete in the 2024 Trans Tasman Test Series where he will be competing against New Zealand players from Monday, April 15 to Tuesday, April 16.
All competitions are held at the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre.
Max has recently been playing competitions in Canberra, Sydney and Tasmania.
"I played well there and got heaps of points," Max said.
The Parkes Services Squash Courts have been a base for Max for more than three years after his cousins convinced him and his brother to take up squash.
"Since then I have kept playing and then Jay introduced us to tournaments and I'm loving it," he said.
Max's brother Lockie, his cousins Riley, Cooper and Lucas and 10-15 western players will also be playing at the Australian Junior Open and the Oceania Junior Championships.
There are more than 300 players competing at the Australian Junior Open, where 16 nations are represented.
Two hundred and ninety players are competing in the Oceania Junior Championships making it one of the biggest in the history of the tournament.
Sixteen players will represent Australia in the Trans-Tasman Test Match against New Zealand.
Henry and Max have also been excelling in squash at school, recently being picked for the Western Open Boys School Squash Team.
This is a huge achievement for both as Henry is 14 and in year 9 and Max is 13 and in year 8.
They will play in Sydney in July for the team.
Both of the boys have a bye in the first round of the Australian Junior Open and Oceania Junior Championships.
"Some players from overseas will be a bit more challenging as I haven't watched them, I will probably watch them before I play just in case," Henry said.
As the boys progress through the Oceania Junior Championships they will have the opportunity for their games to be livestreamed. Keep up to date with the boys progress via Parkes Services Squash Courts facebook.
