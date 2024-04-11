Parkes Champion-Postsport
Parkes Champion-Post's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Ranked the best

By Madeline Blackstock
April 11 2024 - 1:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ranked one and two in the Australian U15 national squash rankings, Max Jones and Henry Kross are ready to compete.
Ranked one and two in the Australian U15 national squash rankings, Max Jones and Henry Kross are ready to compete.

Parkes' Henry Kross and Max Jones are ranked one and two in the Australian U15 national squash rankings.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.