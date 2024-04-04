Man, 31, charged in relation to break-ins, vehicle theft

A 31-year-old man has been charged with driving stolen vehicles, break, enter and steal and theft after an arrest in Parkes.
The man was wanted on outstanding warrants in relation to traffic-related offences.
Police patrolling Parkes on Wednesday morning sighted a Holden ute in the driveway of a Victoria Street home.
Police spoke with the occupant of the home and arrested a 31-year-old man inside. He was taken to Parkes Police Station.
Following inquiries, the outstanding warrant was executed for traffic-related offences, and he was also charged with:
The man was refused bail to appear at Parkes Local Court on Thursday, April 4.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.