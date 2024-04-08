Dodge pickup 'stood out' from rusty relics: Central West Car Club feature

The keen eye amongst us all might just recognise this pair from the latest Tyrepower advertisement on T.V. Richard Jefferay and his 1947 Dodge ute have also ventured out on a recent charity run for prostate cancer, so it's timely to find out a little more about them.
Richard is a member of the Central West Car Club in Parkes and has previously featured with some of his other vehicles - mostly Holdens and Volkswagens.
In fact, it was a search for an early split window microbus that lead to him finding the Dodge.
"The VW was in a worse state than what I wanted to deal with," Richard laughed.
"But I spotted the Dodge pick-up in amongst the line up of rusty relics and it straight away caught my eye."
Maybe it was the similar split screen as the VW; or the bold stainless steel cross on the grille, but Richard didn't go home empty handed! It's a 1947 Dodge ute, ironically with an Australian badge stating 'Body by Richards'.
"One thing that excited me was that it was complete," Richard said.
"The body was straight, the chassis was good and the engine was there. That's all I needed for a start."
There was still plenty to do though. Richard rebuilt the original flathead 6 cylinder and fitted new transmission, brakes and diff. The interior had to be refurbished, but the beauty of this barn find style and patina is that nothing needs to be fancy or perfect.
"The one thing missing was the tailgate so I had to fabricate one myself but it was too neat and tidy once I'd painted it, so we dragged it around the paddock for a couple of days just to roughen it up," he laughed.
The Central West Car Club while based in Parkes has members throughout the central west.
The club meets on the first Wednesday of every month at Parkes Leagues Club and holds regular street meets and car runs.
Their annual car show will be on Saturday, October 19 at Pioneer Oval in Parkes so start saving the date. This years feature vehicle is utes so there's a good chance you'll see Richard's Dodge on the day.
Richard is also one of the major sponsors for the show and with the proceeds going to charity the club always appreciates the generosity of Tyrepower.
For more about the club you can look up http://www.centralwestcarclub.com/ or find them on Facebook.
