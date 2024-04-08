Aero show, Irish music in Tullamore and more: what's on in Parkes

FLY'N FOR FUN
Friday, April 12 - Sunday, April 14
Fly'n for Fun is back in Parkes! Come and enjoy a fun family filled weekend where the thrill of flying meets the joy of community. There will be an aerobatic display, static displays, seminars, trial introductory flights, exhibitions and more! Visit www.flynforfun.aero to view the event schedule.
TULLAMORE CEILIDH
Saturday, April 13
Gather your friends and head to Tullamore Bowling Club for an afternoon and evening of Irish music and entertainment. There'll be bands, dancers and children's entertainment. Register free through 123tix to help with catering - the club would greatly appreciate this.
ADAVALE HALL MURAL OPEN DAY
Sunday, April 14
Come out to Adavale lane for a Sunday drive. Discover Adavale Lane's wonderful facilities and sit and stare in amazement at the magificent mural hand painted by local artists. From 10am - 4pm enjoy morning and afternoon tea from $5. There is a colouring in competition for the kids as well as games and a jumping castle.
TULLAMORE ART ACTIVITY
Wednesday, April 17
11:30am to 1pm for students in kinder to year six enjoy creating a fun artwork and learn all about sunsets. Bookings are essential, $2 per child.
PARKES PAINTING GROUP
Friday, April 19
Parkes Painting Group is hosting an exhibition from April 19 to May 5 at The Coventry Room. Works by guest Glenn Morton, Parkes Painting Group and Parkes Pottery members. All welcome to opening night, from 6pm to 9 on April 19, $20 entry includes drinks and nibbles. Exhibition will then open 10am to 5pm Monday to Friday, 10am to 3pm Saturday and Sunday.
MAKERSPACE ACTIVITIES
School holidays
Monday 15. LEGO GAMES, timed, themed and fun! 10am - 11.30am, for Kindy - Year 6. Wednesday 17. WASTE WARRIORS, design and build a Waste Warrior using packaging. 10am - noon, for Year 5 - Year 12. Sunday 24. HANGING OUT, create a mobile using recycled materials such as packaging 10am - noon, for Kindy - Year 6, all $2 and bookings essential via the library.
PEAK HILL LIBRARY
Tuesdays during the school holidays
From 10:30am-12:30pm for school-age children from kindy to year 6 visit the library for a morning of makerspace magic. Bookings essential, call the library or book in person.
ILLUSTRATION WORKSHOPS
April 23 and 24
Join author and illustrator Sami Bayly at the Parkes Library on Tuesday 23 and at the Trundle Library on Wednesday 24 for a free one hour illustration workshop for kinder to year 12 students. Bookings are essential.
