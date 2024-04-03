Cookamidgera mobile site still on: Telstra

A Telstra mobile tower servicing rural areas including Cookamidgera is still working, but it is experiencing congestion, Telstra has advised.
The Champion Post asked Telstra about service in the rural area after reports on local social media community pages that there had been a drop-off in mobile reception.
Telstra Regional General Manager Chris Taylor said the mobile site on Mount Conambro continues to provide mobile coverage to a wide area in and around Parkes.
"Some parts, including in and around Cookamidgera, are however experiencing congestion, with many customers using the mobile network for data at the same time," he said.
"This in turn slows down data speeds and connectivity.
"We're investigating options to increase capacity in the area, but we always recommend customers use fixed line or nbn home/business broadband as their main source for data.
"Mobile networks are great for data on the go but the nbn is designed and rolled out to deliver home and business broadband services using a range of technologies.
"Residents can improve their mobile coverage by using their nbn connection to access Wi-Fi calling.
"This is a free setting on most popular mobile phones and allows your mobile to use a Wi-Fi network to make and receive mobile calls."
Mr Taylor advised that in some cases mobile coverage in a home or vehicle can be increased by fitting an external aerial or a phone booster, and encouraged business owners to talk to their bank about connecting their EFTPOS terminals to their nbn or Wi-Fi connection to prevent delays in processing transactions.
