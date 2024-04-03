Parkes Champion-Post
Matters of State with MP Philip Donato

April 3 2024 - 3:30pm
Phil Donato (r) with Deputy Mayor Cr Marg Applebee, Cr Louise OLeary, Mayor Cr Neil Westcott and Cr Bill Jayet at last weeks opening of the amenities upgrade at The Dish. Picture supplied
THE SECRET TO SUCCESS REVEALED

Last week I hosted the my first Grant Writing Workshop at the Orange Ex-Services Club. It was great to see such a great turnout of participants, who hailed from across the electorate. Professional grant writer Keith Whelan, aka The Grants Guy, expertly delivered an informative and entertaining evening. I hope all those who attended got as much out of it as my team and I did, and that it gives you all an advantage in your next grant application.

