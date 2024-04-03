Matters of State with MP Philip Donato

Last week I hosted the my first Grant Writing Workshop at the Orange Ex-Services Club. It was great to see such a great turnout of participants, who hailed from across the electorate. Professional grant writer Keith Whelan, aka The Grants Guy, expertly delivered an informative and entertaining evening. I hope all those who attended got as much out of it as my team and I did, and that it gives you all an advantage in your next grant application.
If you weren't able to attend this workshop, there will be further opportunity. The workshop was such a success that I will certainly be hosting another in the future - so keep an eye out on my social pages or in my newspaper columns.
I hope everyone had an enjoyable Easter and managed to come together and celebrate this tradition with family and friends. My family and I were at my sister and brother-in-law's place for lunch. It's hard to beat celebrating Easter with woodfire pizza, followed by a game of backyard cricket, and an Easter egg hunt with the little ones! I had my share of Easter treats, but burnt it off with an Easter Monday run around our beautiful town.
There seems to be a day for almost everything, nowadays. It just so happened that Neighbour Day coincided with Easter Sunday this year, however the thrust of Neighbour Day is worth mentioning. We live in an increasing online world and with the digital age comes increasing human detachment - even with those living close to us. Interestingly, the first notable decline in neighbour contact in modern Australian society can be linked with the advent and rapid adoption of the family motor car.
I believe it's important to connect with the people living around us and build positive connections. Respect and consideration for our neighbours is important for the harmony of our neighbourhoods.
As neighbours we are often the ones keeping an eye out in our streets, and have each others' best interests at heart. We have witnessed in recent floods and other disaster events the strength of neighbour relations, with neighbours coming together for one another.
Let's take the time to reach out to our neighbours and say g'day.
It was an honour to represent the NSW Government at last week's opening of the upgraded visitor areas at the CSIRO Parkes Observatory.
I was pleased to join with representatives from Parkes Shire Council and CSIRO for the opening of the new amenities, a benefit of the $500k State Government Regional Tourism Activation Fund grant. The upgrades include wheelchair accessible paths, automatic doors at the Visitor Centre, accessible and renovated bathrooms, and the construction of an inclusive space-themed playground with accessible equipment, soft fall ground cover, and a sun cover.
The Dish is a huge tourist draw card for the local community, and investing in these upgrades is sure to enhance its attraction. Well done to those who made this all happen.
Regional crime was the focus of the NSW Parliament during the most recent sitting week. I contributed to the debate on this important issue. Police resources are increasingly stretched, and an already thin blue line can be almost invisible for some communities at some times of the day. I used this opportunity to put on the record that Forbes still does not have 24-hour policing, and at times relying of police from Parkes to respond to incidents.
I am a member the NSW Legislative Assembly's Committee on Law and Safety Committee, and will energetically assist my parliamentary colleagues in the recently announced inquiry into community safety in regional and rural communities. Having police proactively patrolling the streets of our country towns and there to respond rapidly when needed is a reasonable expectation of the community, in addition to robust and consistent judicial processes. I will be certain to tap into my policing experience while advocating for the needs of our country communities whilst I have a seat at this table.
