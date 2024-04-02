Irish eyes will be smiling with Tullamore club to host night of music, dance

Those with fond memories of Tullamore's Irish Festival will be delighted to hear the community's bowling club is bringing back a bit o' Irish charm next weekend.
The town's bowling club will host Irish musicians and dancers on Friday night, April 12, and Saturday, April 13, after consistent feedback on how much people miss the Easter weekend festival.
Board member Barb Newton says they're working towards "a really informal lovely Irish get together".
Musicians Steve Passfield, Mike Kerin and The Mountain Dew Band will take the stage - and no doubt get the toes tapping, and the club is also bringing entertainment for the kids and Irish dancers from Dubbo.
Mrs Newton said the club wanted to host the "cailidh" - a Gaelic word that encapsulates a music gathering - after consistent queries about whether the community would bring back its volunteer-run Irish festival that had to be cancelled in 2019.
"We want to have a good afternoon and evening of good music and fun, enjoying ourselves, people coming into town, people from our town coming to our club and just having a lovely time and that's why it's called a ceilidh," she said.
"If it's something that people enjoy the club could look at doing it again and maybe expand it a little bit more.
"It should be very relaxed and just fun."
There'll be music on Friday evening, April 12, with the main event on Saturday afternoon and evening.
The kitchen will be open from midday Saturday, with children's activities from 2pm and music from 3pm.
Come for lunch, let the kids enjoy the giant slide, jumping castle, face painting and more, Mrs Newton said.
Musical entertainers include Steve Passfield, fiddler Mike "the Fettler" Kerin and the Mountain Dew Band. There'll also be Irish dancers from Dubbo.
Camping will be available at the showground,
Entry is free but the club asks anyone who can do so to register online, free, through 123tix.com.au to help them plan for numbers for catering.
"Our club's a nice, friendly little club and everyone in town's quite excited about it - we're looking forward to it," Mrs Newton said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.