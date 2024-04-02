Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes Champion-Post's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Irish eyes will be smiling with Tullamore club to host night of music, dance

Updated April 3 2024 - 1:02pm, first published April 2 2024 - 5:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Those with fond memories of Tullamore's Irish Festival will be delighted to hear the community's bowling club is bringing back a bit o' Irish charm next weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.