Bowlers hit the green

Graham Dixon and Tony Riordan were behind by 8 shots after just the 4th end in their game against Mal Porter and Geoff Smith. Graham and Tony battled hard all game, pegging back the margin with a series of wins on consecutive ends, aided by a 5 on the 14th end to reduce the margin to just 4 shots. Just as Mal and Geoff got the wobbles toward the end of the game, Graham and Tony hit the lead for the first time on the 2nd last end, and then just for fun, they also won the last end, to enjoy a classic come from-behind win over a couple of handy Bowlers. Graham and Tony won 24 shots to 21.