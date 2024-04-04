Bowlers hit the green

By Marty Tighe
Twenty-two Bowlers played a game of triples and 4 games of social pairs last Thursday, with resulting in 1 drawn game, 2 blow-out games and 2 games with normal scorelines.
The triples team of George Bradley, Rob Irving and Geoff Freeman looked strong on the score-card, and that appearance carried over to the result in their game against John Carr, Bob Freeman and Joe Davies. Team Freeman had it all their way, dominating Team Davies, to win by a handsome margin, winning 28 shots to 8.
Bruce Orr removed himself from underneath the air cooler to partner with Eddie McPhee to play against John Ward and Col Mudie. John Ward hasn't been in a losing team for 3 weeks and was again expecting first choice of the chocolates, particularly as his Skip Col Mudie doesn't lose too many games. However, Bruce and Eddie started the game with a 6 on the 3rd end, creating an 8 shot margin. John and Col never recovered from their slow start and were not good enough to catch up to the smug pairing of Bruce and Eddie, who won comfortably by 27 shots to 17.
In the game of the day, Mike Valentine and Gary McPhee led for the first 18 ends in their game against Ray Jones and Col Hayward. The wily, never say-die combination of Ray and Col fought there way back to trail by just 2 shots after the 18th end, 13 shots to 15. Ray and Col scored 3 shots on the penultimate end to take the lead for the first time in the game, leading 16 shots to 15, with 1 end to play. Mike and Gary kept their cool heads and hand-signals under control to win the last end by 1 shot, drawing the game 16 shots each.
Graham Dixon and Tony Riordan were behind by 8 shots after just the 4th end in their game against Mal Porter and Geoff Smith. Graham and Tony battled hard all game, pegging back the margin with a series of wins on consecutive ends, aided by a 5 on the 14th end to reduce the margin to just 4 shots. Just as Mal and Geoff got the wobbles toward the end of the game, Graham and Tony hit the lead for the first time on the 2nd last end, and then just for fun, they also won the last end, to enjoy a classic come from-behind win over a couple of handy Bowlers. Graham and Tony won 24 shots to 21.
Col Woods and John Corcoran enjoyed the afternoon stroll up and down the rink more than they enjoyed annoying the Scorer, in their game against Ron Hornery and Mark Fitzalan. Both Ron and Mark were in tip-top form, proving to be too strong for Col and John, with Ron and Mark winning by 26 shots to 10.
Twenty-four Bowlers rolled up on Saturday in 1 game 4's and four games of pairs.In the fours' game, Guy Ellery, Gary McPhee, Dave Reilly and Brett Frame battled hard all game to no avail against a strong combination of Geoff Smith, Tony Riordan, Andrew Reynolds and Mark Dwyer. Team Dwyer led from the first end and were never headed, winning comfortably against the oddly out of sorts Brett Frame, winning by 25 shots to 14.
Col Hayward found a handy Lead bowler partner in Shirley Murphy, visiting from Wyong, as they had a very competitive game against Noel Johnstone and Eddie McPhee. There were 5 lead changes in the game after Noel and Eddie got out to an early lead of 4 shots after 3 ends. Col and Shirley found their groove to win a number of consecutive ends to take and hold the lead until the 18th end. Noel and Eddie levelled the scores at 16 shots each after the 18th end, but were not able to finish off the opposition, with Col and Shirley winning the remaining ends, to record a good win by 19 shots to 16.
Mal Porter combined nicely with the Village Mayor Rob Irving to defeat John Carr and visitor Doug Roffey by 23 shots to 11. John and Doug made all the early running, however were not able to sustain their early good form, with mighty Mal and Rob winning 7 consecutive ends, including a 5 on the 10th end, to put away the game as a contest at the halfway mark.
The Freeman brothers - Bob and Geoff, struggled early in their game against Betty Roffey and Mike Valentine. To their credit, the Freemans' kept battling away against an in-form Mike Valentine and his visiting partner, restricting the final margin to just 6 shots after earlier trailling by 12 shots. Mike and Betty won 21 shots to 15.
The two oldest Bowlers Ray Jones and John Ward had a good game against 2 bowlers who hope to reach their opponents ages within the next 30 years, in Bernie Mitchell and Brian Townsend. Bernie and Brian led by 8 shots to zip after 5 ends, but then surrendered the next 9 ends to Ray and John to trail by 10 shots after the 14th end. Bernie and Brian won 4 of the remaining ends, but were unable to catch the veterans, as Ray and John protected their lead, and hung on to happily win by 22 shots to 18.
Easter Monday saw an excellent roll-up of 30 bowlers, who played 3 games of triples and 3 games of pairs. The older club bowlers were pleased to see the continued roll-up of the younger and newer bowlers to the Club. It was very pleasing to see the much loved, and great character Joe Crowley welcoming the bowlers back into the bar after the game.
Bowlers, Club Members and visitors are encouraged to enjoy the newly air-conditioned bar areas and family friendly facilities at 'The Friendly Club' with Friday night raffles, badge draw, meals and a great outdoor area.
By Paul Lewin
Hello Bowlers
Twenty players rolled up on Wednesday, March 27 for Social Bowls. Winners were Jake Brown and Chris Dunn winning 20+23. Runners Up were Ray Griffith and Greg Howlett 18+17. Marble 12 came out and the Margins were 2, 6, 12, 17 & 23. This means Myra Townsend, Bruce Jones, Alan Curteis and Bob Freeman all get $25 each. The Jackpot this week is $40.
Saturday, March 30 saw 18 keen bowlers hit the greens for Social Bowls. Winners were Paul Townsend, George Greenhalgh and Tony Bright winning 17+25. Runners Up were Lorraine Baker, Junior Thorne and Ray Griffith winning 15+12.
Club Championships
In the Minor Pairs Steve Clegg and Mick Dunn played Pauline Currey and Nev Kirwan. Pauline and Nev kicked things off with a single Steve and Dunny returned serve with a single. Pauline and Nev a 4 to lead 5-1. Steve and Dunny a single. Pauline and Nev a pair of 2's to now lead 9-2 after 6 ends. Steve and Dunny a single. Pauline and Nev a single. Steve and Dunny 3 singles. Pauline and Nev a single, a 2 and a single and now lead 14-6 after 14 ends. Steve and Dunny fire up with a 3, a 1, a 2, a 2 and a single to hit the lead 15-14 after 19 ends. Pauline and Nev a 2 but Steve and Dunny finish off the game with a 3 and win 18-16.
In the Club Triples. Darryl McKellar, Dave Johnson and Blake Strudwick played Helen Clark, Paul Kirwan and Jake Brown. Team Brown won the first end with a single. Team Strudwick hit back with a 4 and a single to lead 5-1. Team Brown a 2. Team Strudwick a single. Team Brown a 4. Team Strudwick another single and it's 7 all after 7 ends. Team Brown a 2. Team Strudwick a 3 and a single and now lead 11-9. Team Brown a single. Team Strudwick a single. Team Brown a 3 and they lead 13-12 after 13 ends. Team Strudwick a single, a 2, a 2, a 2 and a 5 and they take the lead back 24-13 after 18 ends. Team Brown a 2 and a single. Team Strudwick a 2 and it's 26-16. Team Brown a 3. Team Strudwick another 2 and it's 28-19 after 23 ends. Team Brown a single and the last end wasn't played with Team Strudwick winning 28-20.
Open Gender Pennants
Pennants start Sunday April 7 at 11am.
Grade 4 are at home to West Dubbo.
Grade 6 are away to Caragabal.
Grade 7.1 have the Bye.
Grade 7.2 have the Bye.
This week we have Social Bowls on Wednesday, April 3 at 1pm. Social Bowls on Saturday, April 6 at 1pm. Pennants starting on Sunday, April 7 at 11am. As always names in half an hour before start times, everyone is welcome and loan bowls are available.
In the Club on Friday, April 5 we have Happy Hour 5-7pm, Meat Tray Raffles, Badge Draw ($200), Joker Draw ($2,500) and the Bistro serving up their amazing meals from 6pm.
See you at the Railway!
