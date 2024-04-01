Parkes Champion-Post
Police reviewing CCTV, forensics after Easter weekend crime

Updated April 3 2024 - 12:54pm, first published April 1 2024 - 6:04pm
Police are examining CCTV footage and forensics after a series of break-ins and two vehicle thefts over the long weekend.

