Police reviewing CCTV, forensics after Easter weekend crime

Police are examining CCTV footage and forensics after a series of break-ins and two vehicle thefts over the long weekend.
Offenders have entered three homes while the occupants slept, stealing a vehicle from one and another vehicle from a business yard.
There were also reports of trespassing and thefts from vehicles in the early hours of the mornings the break-ins occurred.
Chief Inspector Scott Rayner said police are putting resources into identifying those responsible and stopping the crime spike quickly.
By Monday, forensic teams had attended most of the crime scenes, or were examining items from those scenes, and police were reviewing CCTV footage.
They're also hoping they'll be able to get more CCTV footage after the long weekend.
Police said offenders entered homes in Cecile Street and Dalton Street in the early hours of Saturday morning.
In Cecile Street, offenders got keys from a vehicle parked outside and used them to enter the house.
Offenders gained entry to a second home, this time in Dalton Street, via a rear door and stole keys, which they then used to steal a vehicle.
That vehicle was recovered by police later that day but a grey Holden Commodore ute stolen overnight Saturday or early Sunday morning is still missing.
It appeared offender/s have cut through fencing to access the property and vehicle, police said.
Offenders have gone through at least two other vehicles that police have reports of and trespassed into yards.
Offenders also struck Saturday night or in the early hours of Easter Sunday: a High Street resident woke to find offenders had been in their home.
Alcohol, sunglasses, handbag containing purse, two watches, iPad, car keys and cash had been stolen, police said.
A carton of Pepsi soft drink cans was stolen from another car in that street the same night, with the passenger door handle broken in what looks to be forced entry.
Chief Inspector Rayner says police are working to identify the offenders in all cases through forensics and CCTV footage.
Police do urge everyone to remain diligent about security, locking your home and vehicles and making it difficult for opportunistic thieves to target your property.
"We are certainly not victim blaming here because the only fault is the people doing the thieving," Ch Inspector Rayner said.
"But to coincide with what we're trying to do in identifying and charging the offenders responsible, (police are issuing) a reminder to make sure things are locked.
"It's certainly an unusual spike for Parkes and something we're jumping on pretty quick."
