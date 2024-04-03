Great experience: Milne's Summer with Canberra's junior Raiders

It's been a tough season for Canberra's Harold Matthews side but Parkes' Jack Milne is still relishing the opportunities being in the team has given him this Summer.
The Parkes Marist junior has been a regular in the side through the nine-round competition, with a hectic schedule of travel for training and games.
"I was a bit nervous going down there, not knowing anyone, but the boys have been really good and the coaching staff are really nice," Milne said, back at Spacies training in Parkes.
"I feel like I belong down there."
The Raiders did go into the final round with hopes high after an impressive 20-point victory over St George Dragons.
Unfortunately it wasn't to be, with the Rabbitohs closing out a 32-22 victory in a back-and-forth contest.
In earlier rounsd, Milne flew to New Zealand with the squad to take on the New Zealand Warriors in what was a tough contest.
It was a pretty short trip for the young Raiders, flying in the afternoon before and taking the field early morning by the Australian clock - 9am New Zealand time.
"It was a good experience, going over there," Milne said.
"Obviously it's hard playing in their conditions, they're so used to it, but it was good - the team gelled really well together.
"We didn't play our best game but we played pretty good."
Harold Matts has been a great experience all round for Milne, who's now stepping up to the Parkes Spacemen Under 18s.
"The facilities (in Canberra), all the training, the coaching staff have so much experience - it's really good," he said.
Milne's looking forward to bringing it home this season, although still hoping for some more numbers in the squad here.
"We definitely have the team," he said.
"If we can just get a couple more boys together I feel like we'll have a really strong team and a good chance this year.
"All the boys have been ripping into the preseason and getting nice and fit, we're keen."
