Riley Horsbugh takes clay target gold

Tullamore's Riley Horsburgh has taken shooting gold at the 2024 Australian Clay Target Association Trap national carnival.
The 16-year-old hit 91 of 100 targets - released two at a time - to take out the national title in the junior double rise at the Wagga Wagga event.
And he's only just beginning: Riley started down the line trap shooting with his family at the local club in 2022 and is proving himself one of our rising talents in the sport.
Mum Juanita's family - the Williams - have a strong connection with the sport and it was Peter that taught Riley to shoot.
Riley and his dad Mark gave clay target shooting a go, and Riley quickly showed he has a keen eye and quick reflexes.
Weekends are spent travelling to shoots in Parkes, Narromine, Canowindra and Condobolin to name a few.
He's already gained representative honours, selected for the Western Zone team in 2022 and 2023 and then from that for the NSW Junior Team in 2023.
Riley captained the 2024 NSW Junior Team to the Wagga Wagga event, in March, shooting in the double barrel, single barrel, point score, double rise and handicap events.
Gold came in the double rise, where 50 sets of targets are released two at a time. Riley took out 91 of them.
He went on to win gold in the carnival's A Gun Open High Gun event, against competitors of all ages, with a total score for his week's events of 690 out of 725.
