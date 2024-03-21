Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes Champion-Post's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Wetlands set for stage two

March 21 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Parkes Wetlands project has completed stage one. Image supplied.
The Parkes Wetlands project has completed stage one. Image supplied.

The first stage of Council's project to rehabilitate the Parkes Wetlands is complete, and the next stage of works are set to begin in the coming months.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.