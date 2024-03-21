Wetlands set for stage two

The first stage of Council's project to rehabilitate the Parkes Wetlands is complete, and the next stage of works are set to begin in the coming months.
Major earthworks and initial revegetation activities were finalised in late 2023, marking the completion of a NSW Environmental Trust funded project to create a diverse wetland system, including revegetating surrounding land to establish habitat for native flora and fauna.
The site has since been flooded and waterbirds have returned to the wetlands in large numbers, including some rare species not often seen in Parkes.
President of the Lachlan Valley branch of the National Parks Association, Martin Bell, said the presence of rare bird species demonstrates the importance of rehabilitation projects such as this in the face of a decline in wetland environments worldwide.
"In the past this site has been recognised as an important resting and feeding area for many migratory and sedentary species. This initiative will ensure these precious birds have a safe haven to gather and will provide an excellent opportunity for keen observers to sight some rare species," Mr Bell said.
The wetlands are filled with water from Council's Advanced Water Recycling Facility which reclaims up to 250 megalitres of wastewater a year and provides safe water for irrigation at various parks and recreational areas in town.
Mayor of Parkes Shire, Neil Westcott, said the use of recycled water in the wetlands is of great benefit to the township.
"By creating this additional source of water, Council has significantly minimised the amount of potable water used on green spaces in town, made projects like the wetlands possible, and made our drinking water supply more secure in dry times," Mayor Westcott said.
The next stage of the project involves the construction of an all-abilities gravel pathway around the wetlands to facilitate recreational activities such as walking, jogging, and cycling.
This pathway will be funded through the Australian Government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program.
