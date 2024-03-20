First stage of $80million Parkes water security project nearing completion

Construction of the first phase of a water infrastructure overhaul described as "the most significant for Parkes this century" is nearing completion.
More than $4million has been injected into water security in the initial stages of a landmark $80 million water supply network modernisation project.
The NSW Government says the plans will future-proof water services and ensure an ongoing sustainable supply for the shire's 15,000 residents and businesses, as well as future demand associated with the Special Activation Precinct.
A new bore, pump station and connecting pipeline were included in the first stage, along with the refurbishment of four existing bores in Parkes.
Phase 1 also included the construction of new pipelines at the Parkes Eugowra Road pump station and the Eugowra Road under bore pipelines.
The full project will increase the town's raw water supply and see new infrastructure built including a pre-treatment plant, a 20ML storage lagoon, pipelines, pump stations, a bore and a solar energy system.
"It's great to see construction complete on this first stage which is a huge win for the entire community, and another step towards securing state-of-the-art water services for this generation and the next," NSW Department of Climate Change, Executive Director of Development- Water, Lisa Hingerty, said.
"This is one of the largest regional water infrastructure projects currently under construction, and certainly the most significant for Parkes this century."
It will also replace or upgrade existing ageing infrastructure, including leaking pipelines and bores that are more than 50 years old.
Parkes Shire Council Director of Infrastructure Andrew Francis says the completion of the first package of works is a "huge step" towards securing a reliable water supply for the shire well into the future.
"We are thrilled to be expecting significant growth in our region as a result of the Special Activation Precinct, and infrastructure upgrades such as this are vital to not only ensuring we can continue to meet demand, but to thriving as a regional community," he said.
The full project will be partially funded by $11 million from the Australian Government, $26 million from the NSW Government and Parkes Shire Council, and is expected to be completed by late 2026.
