Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes Champion-Post's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

First stage of $80million Parkes water security project nearing completion

March 21 2024 - 9:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Construction of the first phase of a water infrastructure overhaul described as "the most significant for Parkes this century" is nearing completion.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.