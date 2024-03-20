"Love at first sight" of Sports Roadster

It seems like COVID 19 and lockdown has been held responsible for lots of whims and purchases, and certainly the classic car scene seems to have been boosted in a good way.
Janelle Goodsell from the Parkes based Central West Car Club was happy to admit that's what prompted her in 2022 when she told me her story.
"It was love at first sight," she laughed.
"I was on the hunt for a unique, sporty and fun classic car to buy when the MG Midget Sports Roadster caught my eye."
It's a 1970 model and for Janelle it ticked all the boxes, and after a single phone call she found herself in Western Sydney with her 'poker face' on trying to convince the seller that she was only just vaguely interested.
"After a run down on the vehicle history and an all over inspection, it was off for a test drive," Janelle said.
"I just thought to myself - what a little beauty. This car is perfect for me.
"It looked like a sports car, sounded like one and drove like one - SOLD!"
Janelle's little Midget is a matching numbers 1275 cc engine that's been opened up to 1310 cc, so it's no surprise that it sounds the goods!!
It's a 4 speed manual with original black interior and running on classic 13 inch knock on wires.
According to Janelle, the previous owners restored the MG with the colour changing from mustard to red and finally white as it appears today.
"The elderly couple who owned it treated it like part of the family and I could tell it truly was a cherished and well looked after car," she said.
"It comes out of hibernation now on the odd occasion to be taken for a well deserved burst.
"With a quick jump start, full choke and a few pumps on the accelerator, she (of course) fires up," Janelle said
"I recently took my 90 year old neighbour Vivienne Cunningham for a spin and she loved it too."
Janelle admits the brakes are a bit screechy (which I can attest to after hearing the sporty MG arrive) and there's a few leaks here and there, but that's all part of an old classic.
"I love the cuteness of it" she said,
"Like a real life Stuart Little car. And I think my favourite feature is those lovely chrome wheels."
For more about the Central West Car Club you can find them on Facebook or look up www.centralwestcarclub.com
Their upcoming car show in October is on Saturday, October 19, not Sunday as previously reported.
The Club's major sponsors last year were Parkes Tyrepower and Mechanical and Kustom AutoSpa with associate sponsors Littlewoods Smash Repairs and Shannons Insurance and the Club hope to have them all on board again this year.
The Central West Car Club was formed in 1954 following a meeting of people from all walks of life who shared a common interest in racing high powered vehicles.
They meet on the first Wednesday of the month at the Leagues Club at 7:30pm. Guests are invited to join them at 6:30pm to 7pm for a social dinner before the meeting.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.