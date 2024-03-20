What's on in and around Parkes

FESTIVAL OF SENIORS
Friday, March 22
Finish off the festival of seniors in style with a classic movie. Ask at the library to find out what you will be watching. Bookings are essential - visit or call the library on 6861 2309.
FARM FIRST AID TRAINING
Friday, March 22
Develop skills and improve farm and rural workplace safety with the Red Cross Farm First Aid couse at the Trundle Golf Club. To register your interest please contact 0417 216 617 or kaedwards@redcross.org.au
AMBER LAWRENCE
Friday, March 22
Amber Lawrence is headed for the Bogan Gate Pub. Get your tickets quick as they are selling fast.
PARKES PUBLIC EASTER FETE
Saturday, March 23
From 9am to 2pm visit Parkes Public School and enjoy games and activities, live music and entertainment, BBQ, animal nursery, and more.
ABBA AND THE BEE GEES A NIGHT TO REMEMBER
Saturday, March 23
At the Parkes Leagues Club enjoy a two hour tribute show. Tickets are $35 from sticky tickets or from the club. The acts have played sold out shows all over the world!
JUNIOR MINDBENDERS
Tuesday, March 26
From 4-5pm children in yeard 3-6 can participate in some brain streching fun at the Parkes Libary! This is a free activity, in-person booking is essential as there are limited spaces.
MEN'S FREE HEALTH CHECKS
March 25-26
You can find the Men's health education rural van at The Little Theatre, 34 Bogan Street from 9:30 to 3:30 on both days. Do your family and your mates a favour, only a 10min heealth check-up.
