Looking towards the future

Updated March 20 2024 - 12:25pm, first published 2:48pm
Arts OutWest's regional project is called VISION 20/50 an (im)possible festival. It asks artists to come up with a big idea for a festival hypothetically set in 2050.
Arts OutWest invites artists of all kinds to a free workshop in Parkes on Wednesday, April 3 from 5:30-7pm in the Marramarrra Makerspace.

