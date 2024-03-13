Looking towards the future

Arts OutWest invites artists of all kinds to a free workshop in Parkes on Wednesday, April 3 from 5:30-7pm in the Marramarrra Makerspace.
Arts OutWest's new regional project is called VISION 20/50 an (im)possible festival. It asks artists to come up with a big idea for a festival hypothetically set in the year 2050. To aid artists in crafting their submissions a series of free workshops will guide participants through exercises and tasks designed to stimulate their imagination and envision the endless possibilities for their future artwork.
"We want artist to dream up an artwork that could be made in the year 2050, in the Central West, that speaks to a radically aspirational vision for a possible future for our region," explains Arts OutWest executive director Kylie Shead.
"We want to hear from artists in our region, across all creative art forms, including visual arts, performance, music, literature, new media, screen, and other (im)possible artforms yet to emerge."
"We welcome anyone creative and all ages to these workshops, whether you end up putting in an expression of interest or not."
EOI are now open for artists with a hypothetical work of art for this project. Up to 8 artists will be selected to participate in a weekend residency alongside a leading Australian futurist where they will further develop their concept. EOI for the whole project close Thursday, April 11. Book for the Parkes workshop via Eventbrite and further information, workshop registrations and EOI submission forms can be found at vision2050festival.com.
Contact Arts OutWest on 02 6338 657 or artsoutwest@csu.edu.au
