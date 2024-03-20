Oxley CWA skills shine in competition

Oxley Group CWA held their annual 'The Land' Cookery and Handicraft Day on Tuesday March 5 in Condobolin.
Land Cookery Judge, Anne McIntyre, and Handicraft Judge, Carol Harris, found many hidden skills in our local entrants.
For the cooking section there were 21 entries in 10 sections ranging from boiled fruit cakes, butter and sultana cakes, an apricot roll, sponges, pickles, marmalade and biscuits.
This year there were entries from Parkes, Condobolin, Myamley, Forbes, Tullamore, Kiacatoo, Forbes Evening, Peak Hill.
Cooking Officer for Oxley Group CWA, Linda Brangwin commented, "It was wonderful to see all eight branches in Oxley Group represented".
Judge, Anne McIntyre said, "All entries were of good quality, with care taken on presentation".
Although organisers were pleased with the entries they commented, "We had capacity to judge more, and would have loved even the novices to try their hand".
Our Champion Cake was an apricot roll entered by Ruth Worthington from Worthington from Kiacatoo. A hint for success is to get the fruit as evenly distributed as possible and have flat ends.
For the Handicraft section there were only three branches fiercely contesting this event. There were a huge range of materials and techniques entered from smocking, beading, knitting, felting, quilting, dressmaking, stamp embroidery, toy making and applique.
The Handicraft Judge, Carol Harris, was kept busy for much of the day commenting, "all entries were of a high standard".
The Eight Item Group Competition was won by Forbes CWA Branch, with Elaine Bright's knitted beading named as the Champion Item and being described by the judge as, "just beautiful, intricate work". Tullamore won the Branch Challenge of four spectacle cases.
Myamley Branch member, Janette Manwaring, won 'The Land' Champion Article and 1sts for her smocking, while Zelma Grayson from Forbes CWA won the trading table Champion piece with a bookmark.
Janette also won the Over 80's section with her smocking, while fellow Myamley CWA member, Lauren Gibson, gained 2 nd in this section with her knitted baby set. Carol Harris described them as, "beautiful pieces of work showing skill and passion".
Winning entries in Handicraft will now progress to State and be judged at the CWA State Conference at Coffs Harbour in May. Congratulations to Linda Brangwin and Lesley Jelbart for their hard work in organising and making the day such a success.
There are sections for all ages, gender is not a barrier, so consider making a cake, jam or a handicraft item for next year. Contact your CWA branch for information.
