Peak Hill Central School shine at National Angora Show

A big round of applause for our incredible students in the Peak Hill Central School Show Team who went off to the National Angora Show at Goulburn showground from Friday, March 8 to Saturday, March 9.
These kids have taken the stage and represented PHCS at the utmost level at the National Angora Show. We could not be prouder, nor more impressed.
Eva clinched first place in the under 6-month doe class, outshining 11 entries.
Jackson secured 3rd place in the medium fibre 1-2 years doe class, showcasing his talent among nine entries. Keep shining, Jackson!
Eva went on to contest the Championship round. Although, we were not successful in obtaining a broad ribbon, Eva and our doe kid certainly held their own in the open class competition.
John was approached prior to the show and was given the opportunity to be a steward at The National Angora Show. John presented himself in a professional manner in this roll and was an exceptional ambassador for PHCS and the wider Peak Hill community.
Our students lent a hand to Cullbookie Stud and Debbie Scattergood (huge supporter of PHCS) in showing her animals and helping her at the show. Gaining valuable skills and experience from one of Australia's most recognised fine mohair producers.
These achievements speak volumes about the dedication, hard work, and talent within our PHCS family and showcases the exceptional talent that we have in our Peak Hill community.
Let's continue to cheer them on as they reach for even greater heights! All roads lead to Sydney Royal.
