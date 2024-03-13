Colts claim Parkes cricket premiership in well-contested grand final

After a well contested grand final played on an immaculately presented Woodward Oval in ideal weather conditions Parkes Colts emerged as quite convincing Premiers over a keen Parkes Raptors team, Colts winning by 57 runs to prove their recent solid good form is no fluke.
Young Colts player Joseph Tanswell turned in a splendid all round performance to gain Player of the Match status as announced by Cowra umpire Mark Ryan at the after match presentation ceremony.
Joseph Tanswell opened the batting for Colts to top score with 46 runs before he turned in a very good bowling spell to take 3/21 off 6 overs.
Veteran Colts player Phil Dunford both teams for their keen efforts at the Presentation Ceremony.
SCORES were; Parkes Colts 8/146 off 40 overs[ Joseph Tanswell 46, Brent Tucker 33, Ryan Dunford 16, Ewan Moody 13, Phil Dunford 17, Scott Thompson 9not out, Blake Smith 3/45 off 8 overs, Sam Rayner 2/18 off 5 overs, Archie McDonald 1/22 off 7overs, Brad Parker 1/30 off 10 overs, Myles Smith 1/29 off 10 overs] defeated Parkes Raptors 10/89 in 33.4 overs[Blake Smith 35, Ben Coultas 9, Joseph Tanswell 3/21 off 6overs, Ryan Dunford 2/18 off 5 overs, Harry Yelland 2/1 off 2 overs, Ewan Moody 1/13 off 6.4 overs, Brent Tucker 1/11 off 4 overs, Andrew Britt 1/25 off 10 overs] Colts won by 57 runs.
Raptors won the toss and sent Colts in to bat.
Colts received an abrupt shock as they lost reliable opening batsman Jock Yelland to a caught and bowled effort by up and coming Raptors bowler Archie McDonald.
Steady batting by Colts young players Joseph Tanswell and Ryan Dunford took the score to 37 in the 14th over before John Acret took a smart catch to dismiss Ryan Dunford for 16.
The entry of Brent Tucker to the batting crease soon saw Brent stroking the ball with aplomb as he played a series of correct shots to boost Colts run rate. Brent struck 2 fours in his fine innings of 33.
In response to the solid Colts total of 8/146 Raptors were never able to get on top of Colts bowling attack as Brent Tucker soon dismissed Brad Parker to a smart Jock Yelland catch.
The entry of Joseph Tanswell to the attack soon bore fruit as Joseph per medium of his accurate, quite brisk bowling took the key wickets of Ben Coultas, Harry Kennedy and Myles Smith to see Raptors score at 4/36.
Blake Smith played a defiant innings to score 35 [with 2 fours and a six] Wickets continued to fall as Ryan Dunford [2/18 off 5 overs] and Ewan Moody[1/13 off 6.4 overs] were able to perform well.
The entry of young Harry Yelland [2/1 off 2 overs] demonstrated a very bright future for this player. Earlier Harry took 2 fine catches in the field.
The Grand Final was very capably umpired by the two Cowra based umpires in Mark and Simon Ryan who congratulated the teams for playing the game in good spirit.
PDCA Honarary Secretary Luke Nash made special mention of Parkes umpire Trevor Chatman and Cowra's Mark Ryan for their dedicated efforts in the season.
Mark Ryan announced Joseph Tanswell as player of the Grand Final. Peter Yelland called on all in attendance to congratulate Luke Nash for his outstanding efforts during the season.
