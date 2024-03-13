Parkes Champion-Postsport
Parkes Champion-Post's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Camborne wins medley par event

By Contributed
Updated March 13 2024 - 12:43pm, first published 12:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Parkes Golf Club news

Saturdays Results

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.