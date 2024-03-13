Camborne wins medley par event

Saturdays Results
On Saturday the club contested a 18 hole medley Par event and this was sponsored by Ken Keith OAM, who sponsors his beloved par event each year.
The par event is a peculiar golf event and is savoured by some and feared by others as it punishes the missed handicap pars and rewards pars and better.
It also serves as the second round of the Frank Donnelly Trophy.
Our thanks go to Ken for supporting this event and testing the will of the Parkes Golf Club golfers each year.
There were 82 players competing for the trophy.
The winner on the day was Mitch Camborne who shot a great +6, highlighted by birdies on the last hole on each 9.
Mitch also shot 7 pars off his 17 handicap so this proved too much for the chasing pack headed by Wayne Tucker who has positioned himself in the final hunt over the last month or so.
Wayne shot +5, 40/41 split, only a double bogey on the 7th stopping a 39 off his 14 handicap. Cody Hando and Jarrod Thomas, from Rich River, recorded +4s.
Cody Hando and Rod Kiley lead the three round competition with +3s and are being chased in by Blake Parker and Andrew Bourke.
We need nominations for the Parkes Masters Games by the end of the week or the event will be cancelled for this year.
So check out the PGC Facebook page or the Masters Games Facebook site to get a nomination in if you are interested.
The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were:
Ball winners were Cody Hando +5, Jarrod Thomas +4, Kelley Lemesurier, Blake Parker, Mark Kelly, Andrew Bourke +3, Peter Picker, Glen Tilston +2.
Next weekend is a Fourball Aggregate Medley Stableford with an Individual sponsored by Wild Plastering Contractors.
By Peter Bristol.
It was 'warm' for vets golf in Forbes last Thursday but no where near as warm as the red-hot score of 44 points posted by local member Ian Thomas over the 18 hole competition.
As a regular player in the social Tuesday competition, Ian advanced to the more serious twin-towns play to blow his handicap out the window and edge out club mate, the ever consistent Barry Parker by only two points to win the day.
Forbes' Alf Davies usually leaves with a 'trophy' and he did so again last week picking up the encouragement award.
Nearest-to-pins on the ninth hole were taken out Forbes representatives Scott Kirkman in A grade and Steve Edwards B grade.
At the 18th Parkes' John Dwyer holed a birdie win A grade with yet another Forbes ace in Frank Hanns taking out B grade.
The ball sweep to 33 points and winners were:
Parkes' Gordon Pritchard took home the meat raffle.
Despite the heat 19 Forbes players went around with nine from Parkes and two visitors participating.
After nine outings this season it is interesting to note Forbes has won the twin-towns shield nine times, including four wins at Parkes.
Last Thursday Forbes scored 225 points to Parkes' 192.
Vets golf this week will be in Parkes with nominations from 8.30am for a 9am shot-gun start.
Come on Parkes vets lets show them and win the shield.
By John Dwyer.
