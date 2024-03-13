Parkes Que Club celebrates International Women's Day in style

Janna Flanagan had no tertiary education but worked for a while in a real estate office. She was a stay-at-home mum for some time but eventually wanted to work again. She was interviewed for a real estate position and, although told she had done very well in the interview, to her disappointment, missed out. Time passed and then one day she received a call from the same office and was offered a job, which she excitedly accepted. The business was later taken over by Elders, became much busier and Janna grew with it, and is now the branch manager. Janna's main message was that women frequently undervalue themselves. She supports other women, guiding and teaching them, and urges women to find what makes them happy, do it and just be themselves.