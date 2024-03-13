Parkes Que Club celebrates International Women's Day in style

If every event in Parkes was as full of eager anticipation, excitement and purpose as this year's International Women's Day luncheon at the Services Club, nobody would ever stay at home. Two hundred guests in the Starlight Room, filled with colour as friends greeted friends, picked up their drinks, examined the art works around the walls, bought raffle tickets and purchased some of the Parkes made goods before enjoying the celebrations.
New Que club president, Karen Ritchie, gave an eloquent welcome to all, then spoke of the significance of International Women's Day as it is not only a time to celebrate the advances in women's rights but also a time to see how much more needs to be done, not only in the outside world but even here in Australia.
We had two excellent local speakers to tell us about their careers and to dispel the notion that you have to go to or be educated in the city to be a success.
Tracy Hambridge had a very happy childhood in Parkes. After finishing school at Parkes High, she went to Canberra Uni first and then to Deakin Uni in Melbourne to become a dietitian and since then she has worked at Food Standards Australia and New Zealand whose main goal is to set food standards and keep the food supply safe for both countries. Tracy currently leads a team of 12 women. Her important work takes her to many countries and as a result she has met many smart and dedicated people.
Janna Flanagan had no tertiary education but worked for a while in a real estate office. She was a stay-at-home mum for some time but eventually wanted to work again. She was interviewed for a real estate position and, although told she had done very well in the interview, to her disappointment, missed out. Time passed and then one day she received a call from the same office and was offered a job, which she excitedly accepted. The business was later taken over by Elders, became much busier and Janna grew with it, and is now the branch manager. Janna's main message was that women frequently undervalue themselves. She supports other women, guiding and teaching them, and urges women to find what makes them happy, do it and just be themselves.
We also enjoyed some traditional dances from our local Filipino Australians before reluctantly going home.
Pictured: Barbara Thompson and Ann-Marie Winter.
