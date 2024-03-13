Speeding has seen a decrease

Less speeding in the Parkes Shire or less detection?
RevenueNSW figures show that the number of motorists speeding in Parkes was detected in fewer months during the 2022-2023 financial year compared to the 2021-2022 financial year. This data also shows that there are less motorists speeding along our roads during the months motorists are detected for speeding.
Exceeding speed limits by 10km/h or less is the most common speeding offence along our local roads in Parkes. In 20221-2022 1,936 motorists committed these speeding offences with fines adding up to $261,260.
Last year the fines added up to $69,542 with a total of 484 motorists speeding, this is four times less than the previous year.
50 motorists exceeded speed limits by over 10km last year with a total of $18,507 in speeding fines.
The previous year there were over four times the amount of motorists that committed this speeding offence with fines adding up to $73,606.
Motorists exceeding the speed limit by 20km is less common but 18 motorists committed this speeding offence with a total of $8,892 worth of fines in 2021-2022. Last year a total of 2 motorists committed this speeding offence with a combined total of $1,014 in fines.
Speeding offences along Henry Parkes Way also saw a decrease in speeding. $99,176 worth of fines were given out to 556 motorists along this road two years ago and only 169 motorists were caught speeding along the same road last year with fines combining to a total of $29,897.
The Newell Highway has significantly less motorists detected for speeding compared to Henry Parkes Way. Five motorists with a combined fine of $5,329 in 2021-2022 and 2 motorists with a combined fine of $423 in 2022-2023.
The 2023-2024 financial year speeding results are expected to be much different as we now see multiple highway patrols and speeding cameras around the Parkes shire and our local roads.
