Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes Champion-Post's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Rising stars to receive grant support

Updated March 15 2024 - 11:47am, first published March 14 2024 - 11:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rising stars to receive grant support
Rising stars to receive grant support

Parkes Shire Council and Evolution Mining Northparkes Operations are pleased to announce a new three-year, $120,000 agreement to support local sporting groups and individual talent.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.