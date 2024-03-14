Rising stars to receive grant support

Parkes Shire Council and Evolution Mining Northparkes Operations are pleased to announce a new three-year, $120,000 agreement to support local sporting groups and individual talent.
The partnership will provide $60,000 ($30,000 each) per year for the Sports Grant Program, which assists sporting clubs and organisations with programs, equipment, facilities, and development opportunities.
In addition, a new Rising Star Grant Program will be launched, offering $10,000 ($5,000 each) per year to recognise and assist outstanding young athletes throughout the Parkes Shire.
The invaluable Sports Grant Program has been running since 2013 and has supported many sporting projects across the Shire.
The new Rising Star Grant Program will complement the existing program by providing financial assistance to individual sportspersons of the Parkes Shire, particularly those at junior level, who demonstrate the need for such assistance to develop their sporting career.
Evolution Mining Northparkes Operations General Manager, Rob Cunningham, said the company was proud to continue to partner with Parkes Shire Council on this initiative.
"We are committed to supporting our local community and we believe that sport plays a vital role in fostering the health and wellbeing of all our residents," Mr Cunningham said.
"We saw a need for the Rising Star Grant Program and we are delighted that Parkes Shire Council have matched our contribution to this very worthy grant."
"We hope that the inclusion of the new program helps local athletes achieve their goals," he said.
Parkes Shire Mayor, Cr Neil Westcott, said the continuing partnership with Evolution Mining Northparkes Operations was a great example of how our shared goal to promote an active and healthy community can be supported.
"We are very grateful to Northparkes Operations for their ongoing support of our sporting sector. This partnership will enable us to continue to provide opportunities for our local clubs and organisations to enhance their sporting offerings, as well as recognise and reward our emerging sporting stars," Mayor Westcott said.
Alan Gersbach, Parkes Sports Council Chairperson said that it was important to continue to recognise Ron Harrison OAM for his work in developing the sporting facilities of Parkes.
"All the individuals who receive a Rising Star grant for the year will be automatically nominated for the Parkes Shire Sports Awards, where one 'star of stars' will be selected to receive the perpetual Ron Harrison OAM Rising Star award," Mr Gersbach said.
Parkes Sports Council will continue to administer the grant program and have advised that applications for the first round of grants are now open.
The Sports Grant has a total pool of $33,650.36 available, while the Rising Star Grant has $5,000 available for distribution.
The first round of the grant program will close on Sunday, March 31, 2024.
For more information and eligibility criteria, visit www.parkes.nsw.gov.au/Community/Grants-and-funding/Councils-Grants-Programs or contact Parkes Shire Council's Grants Officer on 02 6861 2333 or by email to grants@parkes.nsw.gov.au
