Celebrate agricultural heritage, vintage machinery in Trundle Saturday

Dozens of vintage tractors, stationary engines and classic trucks, utes and cars will be on display in Trundle on Saturday, March 16 as part of a celebration of the machines that transformed the way the central west was farmed a century ago.
The Trundle Pastoral and Agricultural Society's annual "Back In Time" rally is now in its seventh year. Instigated as an opportunity to attract visitors to the village and to celebrate regional Australia's rich pastoral and agricultural heritage, the event began as a tractor pull following a meeting in the town's historic pub in Forbes Street.
Nowadays the tractor pull is held on alternate years to the heritage machinery rally. It will return in 2025. Vintage trucks are being included in this year's event, which runs from 8am to 8pm, for the first time.
Attractions also include a swap meet, market stalls, a bar and barbecue, live music, a senior and junior sheaf toss and dog jumping.
St Patrick's School will be cooking breakfast from 8am to 10am and the live music, featuring Chris Hanson, will run from 6pm to 8pm.
The classic vehicle display begins at 11am and those wishing to participate are asked to arrive early in order to register.
Entry is only $5 and organisers are hoping to attract up to 1000 people. Camping is available at the showground (powered and unpowered sites).
"Digger" Anderson, a fourth generation district farmer who has loved vintage tractors since he was knee high to the proverbial grasshopper, has been a driving force behind the event since its inception.
He designed and built the original tractor pull sled from scratch and owns an impressive collection of old tractors, farm equipment, trucks and stationary engines dating back to the early 1920s which he has acquired over many decades.
Some of the equipment has been handed down from father to son over several generations. His pride and joy, a rare 1930's hay press which had a featured part in the recent SBS television series "While The Men Are Away", was bought by his grandfather, John Fenton Anderson, in 1940.
Mr Anderson will be displaying the machine, which was made by Horwood Bagshaw, and two rare Massey-Harris tractors at the event at the Trundle Showground.
One of the tractors is badged a Sunshine. Although it was made in America the brand was sold in Australia through the Sunshine Harvester network.
To find out more contact the Trundle P and A Society on Facebook.
