What's on in and around Parkes

PARKES PARK RUN
Every Saturday morning
Head up to the Northparkes Oval and take part in the park run. It is a great way to start your morning and your weekend with up to 100 participants each week!
HOMEGROWN PARKES
Saturday, March 16
From 9am come down to Cooke Park to enjoy, workshops and demonstrations, a range of entertainment and all things recycling and gardening at Homegrown Parkes!
GUNNINGBLAND WORKING BEE
Saturday, March 16
Help out at the Gunningbland Community Hall working bee. Lend a helping hand from 1pm to clean up the hall in preperation for some exciting events to come in 2024.
TRUNDLE BACK IN TIME
Saturday, March 16
Head on out to Trundle Showground for this annual Vintage Stationery Engine and Truck Show. There'll be a swap meet and market stalls, bar and barbecue facilities, live music and kids entertainment, sheaf toss and dog jump. $5 entry.
MENTAL FITNESS FUNDAMENTALS
Wednesday, March 20
Join Gotcha4life in a free interactive community session, led by Vicky Worland (founder), focusing on practical skills to build mental fitness from 5:30-8:30pm at the Rose Street Community Centre.
FESTIVAL OF SENIORS
Friday, March 22
Finish off the festival of seniors in style with a classic movie. Ask at the library to find out what you will be watching. Bookings are essential - visit or call the library on 6861 2309.
FARM FIRST AID TRAINING
Friday, March 22
Develop skills and improve farm and rural workplace safety with the Red Cross Farm First Aid couse at the Trundle Golf Club. To register your interest please contact 0417 216 617 or kaedwards@redcross.org.au
AMBER LAWRENCE
Friday, March 22
Amber Lawrence is headed for the Bogan Gate Pub. Get your tickets quick as they are selling fast.
PARKES PUBLIC EASTER FETE
Saturday, March 23
From 9am to 2pm visit Parkes Public School and enjoy games and activities, live music and entertainment, BBQ, animal nursery, and more.
EASTER EGG HUNT
Saturday, March 30
Generocity Church Parkes will be holding Parkes' biggest easter egg hunt at Cook Park at 9am. This free event will incude baskets for use and free cappuccino's for you to enjoy while the kids search for eggs!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.