Trundle, Forbes Eugowra field teams in Sunday league tag challenge

Sixteen teams representing clubs in Woodbridge Cup, Group 10, Group 9 and Group 11 will field sides in the 2024 Western League Tag Challenge at Canowindra's Tom Clyburn Oval on Sunday, March 10.
Semi finals will start at 3pm with the Challenge Final scheduled for 4pm.
Challenge organiser Andrew Pull believes last year's Woodbridge grand finalists Manildra and Cargo, along with Group 10 side Mudgee, are the teams to beat.
The most notable side not there this year is last year's winners Parkes Spacecats.
Forbes Magpies are pooled with Canowindra Tigers, Peak Hill Roosters and Orange Warriors in Pool A.
Eugowra is in Pool C with the Cowra Magpies, Wellington Cowboys and Manildra Rhinos.
Pool B consists of the Cargo Blue Heelers, Grenfell Goannas, Mudgee Dragons and CSU.
Pool D is made up of Young Cherry Pickers, Trundle Boomers, Molong Bulls and Blayney Bears.
Forbes Magpies start their day against Orange United Warriors at 10am, they take on Canowindra Tigers at 11.40am and Peak Hill Roosters at 1.20pm.
Eugowra Golden Eagles face Wellington Cowboys in their first contest of the day, kicking off at 10.50am, then take on Manildra Rhinos at 12.30pm and Cowra Magpies at 2.10pm.
Preliminary round games and semi-finals will run for 20 minutes: two 10 minute halves with an immediate swap over. Semi-finals will see the Pool A winner take on Pool B winner at 3pm; Pool C winner against Pool D winner at 3.25pm. The final, at 4pm, will be 10 minutes each way with a two minute break.
