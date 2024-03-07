Geoff Leonard claims third bowls major singles title

Hello bowlers
A lonely 10 players turned out for Social Bowls on Wednesday, February 28. Winners were Phil Barnard and Jake Brown winning 13+1. Runners Up were Danielle Thompson, Gene Rapp and Paul Lewin winning 12+6. Marble 19 came out and the Margins were 1 and 6. The Jackpot this week is $73.00. On Thursday, February 29 we had the Parkes Service Club Power Play Pairs.
Weekly winners were SAC Balls, Railway Rhinos, Unbelievable, Up 'N Comers and Swingin' T*s. The current leaders in are SAC Balls on 10.5 points, from Unbelievable and Up 'N Comers on 10 points each. Social Bowls on Saturday, March 2 saw 16 players hit the greens. Winners were Alan Affleck and Mick Dunn winning 15+19. Runners Up were John Corcoran and Jake Brown winning 15+16.
Club Championships
We have a new Club Champion Geoff Leonard has won his third Major Singles Title at our club and we congratulate him on a wonderful achievement. The Major Singles Final was played between Geoff Leonard and Dougie Miller. Dougie started well and led after 15 ends 15-13. Geoff got the lead next end for the first time and held on to win 25-20 after 26 ends.
In the Minor Singles. Chris Harrison played Brenden Weekes. Chris led early 7-1 after 6 ends. Brenden took the lead on end 12 10-8. They got to 17 all after 25 ends. 22 all after 31 ends. Brenden got to 24-22 before Chris grabbed a 3 to close the game 25-24.
In the Major Pairs Steve Clegg and Mick Dunn played Lea Tanks and Juicy Daley. Cleggy and Dunny won the first end with a 2. Lea and Juicy pick up 14 shots on the next 4 ends and lead 12-2. Cleggy and Dunny fight back to 15-9 down after 11 ends. Lea and Juicy stretch it to 27-9 after 15 ends and run away with the game 29-12.
In the Club Triples we saw Benny McNaughton, Juicy Daley and Phil Barnard play Clive Stibbard, Stevie Torrens and Paul Townsend. Team Townsend led 6-5 after 6 ends. Team Townsend lead 13-7 after 13 ends. Team Barnard hit back and trail 16-15 after 21 ends. Team Townsend knuckle down and win the game 22-15.
In the Club Fours we had Helen Clark, Paul Kirwan, Joey Van Opynen and Jake Brown play Cody Hando, Mick Dunn, Darryl McKellar and Blake Strudwick. It's 3 all after 4 ends. Team Brown lead 8-6 after 8 ends. Team Brown lead 14-8 after 13 ends. Team Brown lead 18-16 after 19 ends and win the game 21-17.
Coming up we have the Zone 4 Inter-zone trials here on Saturday, March 9 from 9am. On Sunday, March 10 we have a Unification Meeting at our club at 10am, followed by our in-house Pennants Trial. Saturday, March 16 and Sunday, March 17 sees our annual Handicap Pairs get played. All handicaps are on the board with the nominations sheet.
Parkes Masters Games
The Parkes Masters Games kick off in March on Friday, March 22, Saturday, March 23 and Sunday, March 24. This will be hosted by the Parkes Railway Bowling Club. The Masters format is for over 40 year old, open gender fours. There will be 3 sets of 8 ends fours. For more information call Lewi 0419 126 465 or email paul@bugman.com.au. Nominate as a single entry or as a team of 4, each player will be required to fill out an entry form.
This week we have Social Bowls on March 6 at 1pm. The Parkes Services Club Power Play Pairs on Thursday, March 7 at 6pm. Social Bowls on March 9 at 1pm and our Pennants Trial on March 10 at 12pm. Names in half an hour prior to start times and everyone is welcome to come have a roll with loan bowls available at the club.
