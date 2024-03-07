Geoff Leonard claims third bowls major singles title

The Parkes Masters Games kick off in March on Friday, March 22, Saturday, March 23 and Sunday, March 24. This will be hosted by the Parkes Railway Bowling Club. The Masters format is for over 40 year old, open gender fours. There will be 3 sets of 8 ends fours. For more information call Lewi 0419 126 465 or email paul@bugman.com.au. Nominate as a single entry or as a team of 4, each player will be required to fill out an entry form.

