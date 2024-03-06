Meet our Trundle school leaders of 2024

New school leaders have been inducted at St Patrick's School.
They are year six students Marcus Collins, Xavier Gaut, Katanah Price, Harry Quade, Lucas Skipworth, Isabella Skipworth, Bridgette Stephenson and Lili Stephenson.
The eight said it was a privilege to serve in a leadership role in such a tight knit school community.
"We like everything (about St Patrick's)," Lucas said. "Our duties include being nice, representing the school and helping the younger students".
This year St Patrick's is marking the centenary of Catholic education in the town.
The Sisters of Mercy started teaching in Trundle in 1924. The convent school (and convent) were completed in 1927.
The school, which enjoys strong community support, has a current enrolment of 19 pupils.
The former convent is now a private residence.
The Sisters of Mercy were founded in Dublin almost 200 years ago.
The Trundle Central School inducted its 2024 school captains and Student Representative Council (SRC) members at a special assembly attended by students, parents and members of the community on Thursday, February 29.
The SRC raised funds last year for the purchase of a snooker table that has now been installed in the undercover recreation area and is proving very popular with pupils of all ages.
Trundle School Principal John Southon described Trundle Central School as "a shining beacon of public education".
"We are fully staffed with teachers trained and experienced in the subject they are teaching, exceptional resources, programs and facilities," he told the assembly.
The school's new captains, who were elected at the end of 2023, are Mackenzie Smith (year 10) and Harrison Budd (year 12).
Trundle Central School has 106 students on campus and another 40 who are studying remotely.
It was one of the first schools in NSW to embrace the "therapy dog" concept. Nugget, the incumbent in that role, has been a much loved team member since 2020.
