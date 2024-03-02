Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes Champion-Post's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Motorcyclist injured in crash following alleged police pursuit

March 2 2024 - 9:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Henry Parkes Way is closed west of Parkes as police investigate. Picture Transport for NSW Life Traffic
Henry Parkes Way is closed west of Parkes as police investigate. Picture Transport for NSW Life Traffic

A critical incident investigation is underway after a motorcyclist was injured in a crash following a police pursuit near Parkes today.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.