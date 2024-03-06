Parkes Champion-Post
The Dougies Trio performing at Country Muster

March 7 2024 - 9:24am
We're hoping to see a sea of green as our members and audience get into the spirit of the day for our March Muster on Sunday, March 17, St Patrick's Day, commencing 1pm in the Starlight Lounge at the Parkes Services Club.

