The Dougies Trio performing at Country Muster

We're hoping to see a sea of green as our members and audience get into the spirit of the day for our March Muster on Sunday, March 17, St Patrick's Day, commencing 1pm in the Starlight Lounge at the Parkes Services Club.
"The Dougies Trio" will be our featured artists and we are looking forward to their usual lively performance.
Thank you to Rhonda Tomlinson who was our featured performer in February.
Rhonda is a long-time member of the Orana Country Music Association in Dubbo and a great supporter of our musters here in Parkes.
What a pleasure it was to have her perform in February with all those beautiful old, well known and favourite songs.
So easy to listen to and sing along with her.
Rhonda was supported on the day by walk-up artists Bill Little, Grace Little, Joe Reeves (so good to see Joe back in Parkes for a visit), Stephen R Cheney, Garry Hemming, Bruce Toole, Freda Harvey, Mick Bruce, Craig Manderson, Sue Gillett, Sheree Shines and Bill Dixon. Once again thank you to everyone.
One of our busy committee members, Pam Currey celebrated her birthday on the day and was treated to a special "Happy Birthday" led by Garry Hemming.
Speaking of birthdays, another of our great supporters and long-time members has been celebrating reaching a very special milestone during the month, Happy 100 th Birthday to Anna De Dobbelaar.
Thank you to our band for February, Craig Manderson, Stephen R Cheney, Brian Collits, Pam Byrne and Joe Reeves. Thanks also to Joy (on sound), Dale (compere) and Lyn Pengilly (standing in for John D as stagehand).
Looking forward now to our March Muster on Sunday 17 th (St Patrick's Day) with "The Dougies Trio". Walk ups welcome.
Put a little Irish into your step and get into the spirit of the day in your best shade of green and join us for a great afternoon.
