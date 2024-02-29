Parkes Champion-Post
Join us at Lions Park this Clean Up Australia Day

Updated March 1 2024 - 9:39am, first published 9:24am
Parkes Shire Council Deputy Mayor Marg Applebee and Roxy.
Parkes Shire residents are urged to join the nation-wide effort to help conserve the environment as part of this year's Clean Up Australia Day on Sunday 3 March 2024 in Parkes.

