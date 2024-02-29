Join us at Lions Park this Clean Up Australia Day

Parkes Shire residents are urged to join the nation-wide effort to help conserve the environment as part of this year's Clean Up Australia Day on Sunday 3 March 2024 in Parkes.
Community members are encouraged to gather their friends, family, and colleagues to join the Parkes Rural Fire Service Volunteers in helping to clean up, fix up and conserve our local parks, gardens, and reserves.
The Parkes Rural Fire Service volunteers have been the strongest supporters of the Clean Up in Parkes in recent years and encourage other community service groups to get involved as well.
Parkes Shire Deputy Mayor Cr Marg Applebee said, "It has never been more important to roll up our sleeves to maintain and preserve our natural environment and recreational spaces.
"With our consumer habits shifting towards more online shopping, the increased use of disposable face masks and significant growth in single-use plastics across Australia, the natural environment is suffering.
"By doing our bit to remove and reduce rubbish accumulating in our local parks, roadsides, bushland and waterways, we can ensure that our natural assets will be there to enjoy well into the future," said Cr Applebee.
Parkes Shire residents can participate in Clean Up Australia Day in Parkes, with registrations taking place at Lions Park in Parkes from 8am.
However, the Clean Up Australia Day organisation is encouraging participants to sign up early to show their commitment to improving the environment.
Clean Up Australia Day Chairman, Pip Kiernan said, "Signing up now means you're making a pledge to protect Australia's environment.
"Together, we can make a meaningful, long-lasting difference to the parks, beaches, rivers and pathways near us."
All participants will be allocated a clean-up site or can discuss cleaning up a particular area with the Site Supervisor on the day.
Participants are asked to wear sturdy shoes, sun-safe clothing, and bring their own gloves, sunscreen, and water bottle.
Residents who are unable to participate are urged to donate to Clean Up Australia.
All funds raised go towards educational resources and clean up materials intended for the community, schools and youth groups across Australia.
To donate, please visit www.cleanup.org.au
To register for the Parkes Clean Up Australia Day event visit the events section on Council's website at www.parkes.nsw.gov.au/Community/Events-and-festivals/Clean-Up-Australia-Day
