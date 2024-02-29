You'll have to go around: Dalton Street roundabout closed for more works

The new roundabout at the intersection of Dalton, Bushman and Middleton streets has closed again - less than six months after it opened - for further works.
The intersection on the way out the Condobolin Road was closed from March to September last year to build the roundabout, Parkes Shire Council has now advised it will be closed from February 28 to April 19 to improve it.
Works are required to allow for movement of traffic from Dalton Street turning left into Middleton Street, the council has advised.
Detours are in place for light, heavy and oversized vehicles and residents and businesses are requested to exercise caution, drive slowly, and observe any instructions given by Council staff.
Council has apologised for the inconvenience this will cause to the residents, businesses and greater community.
In 2023 the project was expected to take four months but ended up taking a total of six months to complete due to contractor scheduling constraints and mandatory safety audits that had to be carried out.
