Pool proves the place to be as Summer heat lingers to the last

Summer 2023-24 was Australia's third-warmest on record nationally and this continues into a warmer than usual autumn for 2024.
The pool was a frenzy on multiple summer weekends being the top spot to celebrate birthdays and enjoy a BBQ with friends and family.
The weather had us guessing right up to the last day of summer with the temperature reaching 40.5 degrees and a shower of rainfall in the middle of the day.
Smoke haze, dry winds, muggy and warm temperatures closed out summer 2023-24 with heatwave and fire danger warnings seeing summer out.
December and February had the highest temperatures of 41.1 degrees with January having the lowest temperature of 23.6 degrees this summer.
January's monthly rainfall total of 146.4mm was the highest amount of rainfall in a single month since November 2022 with a monthly total of 182.6mm.
January also had the highest amount of rainfall in a single day this summer with 38.8mm on January 2, recorded at the Parkes Airport.
All states and territories of Australia had above-average daytime and night-time temperatures which are likely to be in the top 10 warmest on record.
As well as temperatures higher than average rainfall was also recorded.
Rainfall was 14% above average for Australia overall resulting in Australia's third highest summer rainfall total on record during an El Nino, behind summer 2009-10 and 1994-95.
Over the next three months, there is a 60-75% chance of below median rainfall for most of New South Wales.
Maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be above median for almost all of Australia meaning warmer days and nights.
We can expect to have typical fire potential during autumn.
We are likely to enjoy a warm Easter with daytime temperatures expecting to be above 23 degrees during the Easter break with a low of 15 degrees.
Parkes residents will see a warmer autumn and are being asked to ensure fire hazards are managed.
Paddocks will begin to dry with less rainfall predicted in the area and leaves will begin to fall so make sure your gutters are cleared as this is one of many precautions you can take around the home.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.