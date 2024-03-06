Parkes Champion-Post
Local business leaders "walk a mile" in parents' shoes for Ronald McDonald House Charities

Updated March 7 2024 - 11:00am, first published 10:58am
Local business leaders Chaz Charleton and Gregor Sammut-Paul are heading to Orange on March 7 and 8 to take part in the CEO Walk in My Shoes at Ronald McDonald House Charities Central West.

Local News

