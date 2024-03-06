Local business leaders "walk a mile" in parents' shoes for Ronald McDonald House Charities

Local business leaders Chaz Charleton and Gregor Sammut-Paul are heading to Orange on March 7 and 8 to take part in the CEO Walk in My Shoes at Ronald McDonald House Charities Central West.
Both have committed to helping out at the Orange House knowing more families from Parkes and Forbes have stayed at RMHC Central West than any other towns in the state.
Two hundred and fifty one Parkes families have stayed at the house for a total 1,663 nights.
One hundred and thirty four Forbes have stayed 642 nights.
As all accommodation costs at RMHCCW are free this amounts to a saving of $345,750 in accommodation costs so far for families from Parkes and Forbes.
Ms Charleton and Mr Sammut-Paul as well as fundraising for the house through sponsorship, will prepare meals for and connect with families hearing their stories of the challenges they face with a sick child nearby in Orange Hospital.
Ms Charleton, who is the National Marketing Manager for Agricultural Equipment and Holdings AEH Group, was nominated to take part by her manager David Thompson.
"David took part in last year's event and he often speaks about this humbling experience as life changing," Ms Charleton said.
'Having two children myself I feel it will be a privilege to help RMHC in Orange raise awareness around the incredible work of the team of staff and volunteers who support our families in time of need," she said.
Mr Sammut-Paul who is the owner of Regional Business Supplies, says he is looking forward to gaining a greater understanding of the difficulties many families face when they have to travel away from home to get specialist treatment for their child.
"By being part of the immersive experience at the Orange house I also hope to raise awareness of the challenges our families in rural areas experience with extended periods of health care."
Families who stay at the house are also provided with complimentary breakfasts as well as groceries for self-catering and toiletries for their rooms.
If you would like to support Ms Charleton or Mr Sammut-Paul and in turn the families of Parkes and Forbes, go to https://www.ceowalkinmyshoes.org.au/chapter-page/centralwestnsw-chapter and follow the link to donate.
