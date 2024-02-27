Bypass progress: traffic to divert to new Hartigan Avenue extension

Switching traffic onto a section of the newly-built Hartigan Avenue extension marks the next major step in construction of the Parkes Bypass.
Line-marking will take place from 6pm on Wednesday 28 February before traffic is switched to the extension as a number of other roads are closed to allow crews safe access to continue work on the new bridge over rail and Hartigan Avenue, and its northern abutment.
Motorists will need to use the new Link Road to access the new extension of Hartigan Avenue until the next stage opens in coming months, completely linking the existing Hartigan Avenue to the new extension.
There will also be traffic diversions for freight operators passing through Parkes.
From Wednesday 28 February, all vehicles including oversize overmass (OSOM) vehicles will no longer be able to use Westlime Road and will instead be diverted to the Hartigan Avenue extension.
Transport for NSW Regional Director West Alistair Lunn said, when complete, the bypass would transform the way people travel through and around Parkes.
"The good news is work on the bridge over rail and Hartigan Avenue is progressing well and remains on track for completion later this year," Mr Lunn said.
"The bridge is being built high enough to allow double-stacked trains to pass beneath it as part of the Inland Rail project, crucial to ensuring the efficient movement of produce around the Central West."
Meanwhile, five early morning shifts will be required up to twice a week between now and late March to complete concrete deck pours on the new bridge, with the exact dates to be determined by weather. Work hours will be in extended shifts from 2am to 6pm to minimise the risk of the concrete cracking.
The Parkes Bypass project is part of the $1.4 billion investment from the Australian and NSW Governments into the Newell Highway Corridor. The project is jointly funded for $187 million.
The two-lane corridor will feature five key intersections and two new bridges, including one over Hartigan Avenue and the rail corridor and a second over the bypass on Victoria Street.
The Newell Highway is a critical link in Australia's freight transport network. It contributes to the competitiveness of Australia's agricultural and mining sectors by opening up access to essential freight networks in NSW, Victoria and Queensland.
These upgrades will better connect our regional communities and increase access for higher efficiency freight vehicles.
More information on the project can be found here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.