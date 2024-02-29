Around the grounds

Today's Club Pairs Championship met all our expectations in spectator value, though the crowd was down on last week!
In the perfectly manicured red corner, Maureen Miller/Jan McPhee kept their guard up and countered any sly move by the black corner's Betsy Johnstone/Cherie Frame to win the title on points, 25 - 13. Maria later awarded the Club Championship Pairs' belts, with all our congratulations, to Jan and Maureen! Commiserations to deserving runners up, Cherie and Betsy.
Warming up on Ring 3 were Lynn Ryan and Carol Reed, each vying for a place in the Minor Singles Final. Unfortunately, Carol's timing was out of kilter today, whereas Lynn was fit and ready to rumble! There were regular hits on the jack by both competitors, at almost every end, evidence of some great rivalry. Lynn was ahead at every bell, winning 25 - 14. Congrats to you both.
Thanks to Umpire Liz, marker Lea, and always to Ground Control for sweeping the canvas every week.
Two social bouts of friendlies were fought out on the outside rings.
Kim/Di/Brenda showed what it takes when they dished up punishment to Lil/Kate/Merilyn, taking their bout, 15 - 5. Team Rodgers tossed in the towel at the 12th end.
Valmai/Chris/Heather entered the ring with Kay/Irene/Marja in the opposite corner. The first time that Irene Allen has pulled on the Tuesday boots, and it seemed to suit her style, her team taking their session on points, 17 - 12.
Lucky Valmai, Liz, Lil & Maureen guessed the lucky numbers and came up dollars ahead.
Nominations are open for the Club Championship Triples, closing on March 19.
The next Trading Table will be Easter themed on March 19.
Next Tuesday, Heather Harvey meets Lynn Ryan in the final of the Minor Singles Championship. Should prove to be a corker of a match!
Committee meeting after bowls next week.
To play social bowls on Tuesday, March 5, please call the club, 68621446, between 9 - 9.30, with play to begin at 10 am. All welcome.
March table roster: Lynn and Kay
Milk n Mats: Heather
Lea Orr
Saturday's Results
Saturday was a 2 Person Multi Format stableford with a shotgun start at 8am. Sportspower were our day sponsor and we are again grateful for their ongoing support.
We had the Jack Newton Junior Golf Classic on the course and we had to get our weekly round in before the young guns teed it up in the afternoon.
We had 41 players game enough to get out early and try and bag a birdie before the young champions got on the course.
It was obvious once you saw the pairing on the entry sheet that this pair would be in the mix. Finne Latu and Anthony Riach are always hunting down these team events and their 62 point haul was too much for the chasing pack. Although neither scored that well, both recording 33's, they combined well to leave the rest in their wake.
In the individual stakes, Blake Parker returning from a broken arm again proved the talent he has, recording a 42 point score with a 2 under 34 front nine and 3 birdies overall for his par round.
Now he's back and in form he will throw the gauntlet down for the club's big events coming up over the next few month's.
Jake Thompson, who has been working hard on getting the handicap down, was next in with a 40 point score.
His also included 3 birdies, all on the back 9, but there were a couple of double bogeys punctuating the round.
A couple of the older brigade were next in with Richard Hamilton and Bernie King scoring 38's on the day.
The men's Pennants continued in the CWDGA competition on the weekend.
The Div 1 side played Dubbo at Duntryleague on Sunday unfortunately going down 0-5, with 3 of the matches going to the 17th so closer than it looked.
The mighty Div 2s recorded a 3-2 win over Wellington, also played at Duntry.
Max Keith had a comfortable win, Luke Clarke also playing well and John Green went to the 21st hole, Andrew Bourke going down on the 19th and Blake Parker going down 2 and 1.
Parkes plated Wentworth in the 3's and recorded a 3-2 win. Peter Amor, Aaron Gaffey and Ray White got up Beau Tanswell and Lindsay Elliott both went done 3 and 2. T
he mighty 4's played Wellington on their home turf and beat them with a resounding 5-0 scoreline. Jim O'Donoghue, Matt Littlewood, Dunc Constable, Cody Hando and Ben Coultas all recording good wins.
The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were -The Idlerite 1st by Anthony Riach at 355cm, Griffins Leading Edge by Troy Thomson, Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Blake Parker at 150cm, the Harvey Norman 11th by John Fowler at 630cm, the 17th by Pat Lenehan at 320cm.
Ball winners were Jake Thompson 40, Richard Hamilton, Bernie King 38, Trevor Chatman, Jack Matthews 37.
The Jack Newton Junior Golf held the Peter O'Malley Junior Masters at the Parkes course with 18 holes on Saturday afternoon and again on Sunday morning.
It was a huge bonus for the revamped course to be nominated for the event and for around 80 juniors to be on the course with accompanying adults to showcase what we have.
Big shout out to Logan, Brenton and Hamish and Robert and the volunteer team who had the course looking spectacular. The event is usually hosted at Bathurst but PGC has certainly laid claims to future JNJG events with the presentation.
For those lucky enough to witness the ability of the young players on show, it only made for sweet dreams as they thought of what could have been.
Christian Fong playing in the 14 and 15 Boys event shot 7 birdies off the white tees on Sat, Matthew Xu, in the same age bracket, shot 4 on Sat and 5 on Sunday to win the age.
In the Boys 16 and over Harry Whitlock, the equal winner, had 2 eagles and 2 birdies for a Sun score of 69. In the 16 and Over girls event Sahara Hillman-Varma scored 73/75 total for the 2 rounds.
Next week is the Telescope Tyres March Monthly Medal with day Sponsor Brian Collins Smash Repairs and Parkes Caravans.
An excellent field of 40 veteran golfers gathered at Forbes Golf Club last Thursday for the twin-towns 18-hole stableford competition where host club president Peter Barnes ruled supreme winning with 38 points.
Runner-up was one of the competition's "better players" and another from Forbes Andrew Grierson - who had a birdie put on all holes on the first nine and only converted one - was beaten on a count-back.
Rob Staples from Parkes who has been in a purple patch of form recently felt the pain of golf (not to mention his bad back) to receive the encouragement award.
Prior to presentations Peter Barnes welcomed visitors Paul Coulthard from Brisbane, Russell Hawkins (a roaming nomad), Jean and Jon McGhie (Ganmain) and Carol and Geoff Cook (Sydney).
"The best part is they have indicated if possible they will return for our Vets Week Of Golf to be played from April 29 to May 3," he said.
He also took time to congratulate John 'Saus' Dwyer who scored a golfers' dream of a hole-in-one on the first at Parkes during a social game last week.
Nearest-to- pins on the day were won by Forbes Alf Davies ( A grade) and Geoff Cook (B grade) on the ninth hole, while, while another visitor Paul Coulthard and the ace from Parkes Gordon Pritchard won the A and B grades respectively on the 18th.
The ball sweep went to 32 points with winners as follows: 37 - Lex Hodges (P) and Russell Hawkins (v); 36 - Greg Webb (F); 35 - Niel Duncan, Allan Rees, Stuart French and Jeff Moon (F); 34 - John Fowler (P) and Les Little and Barry Shine (F); 33 - Gordon Pritchard (P) and Alex MacKinnon, Peter Grayson and Kim Herbert (F); 32 - Barry Parker and Tony Cogswell (F).
Forbes with 21 players to choose their best six individual scores headed the twin-town shield tally with 217 points to Parkes (13 reps) on 193.
This week the competition returns to Parkes and nominations will be form 8.30 for a 9am start.
- John Dwyer
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.