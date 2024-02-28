Around the greens

Hello Bowlers
We had 18 bowlers for Social Bowls on Wednesday 21st February. Winners were Chris Dunn, Terry Hetherington and Bruce Jones winning 15+17.
Runners Up were Peter Job and Mike Valentine winning 15+16. Marble 9 came out and the Margins were 2, 6, 16 & 17.
On Thursday, February 22 we had the Parkes Services Club Power Play Pairs. Weekly winners were SAC Balls, Railway Rhinos, Unbelievable, Swingin T*ts and Smitencream.
This boosting SAC Balls to a half point lead from the Up N Comers and Comp Winners.
Saturday, February 24 saw 24 keen players for Social Bowls. Winners were George Greenhalgh and Chris Dunn winning 16+19.
Runners Up were Alan Curteis and Lorraine Baker winning 15+9. Third place went to Junior Thorne and Dave Johnson winning 14+7.
Club Championships
In the much anticipated Major Singles, current champion Tony Bright played two time former champion Geoff Leonard. Geoff kick off proceedings with a single.
Brighty returns serve with 3 singles and a 2 to lead 5-1. Geoff hits back with a 3, Brighty a 2 and its 7-4. Geoff strings a couple of singles together and Brighty gets a single and the lead is 8-6 after 10 ends. Geoff a 2, Brighty a single, Geoff a single and its now 9 all after 13 ends.
Brighty a 2, a 1 and a 1. Geoff fires back with a 2 and a single. Brighty a single and he leads 14-12. Geoff a 2, its 14 all. Brighty a 2, a 1 and a 3 and he shoots to 20-14 after 23. Geoff a single, Brighty a 3 and its 23-15. Geoff a 3, Brighty a single and its 24-18. Geoff lifts and grabs a 3, a 3 and a single to win the game 25-24 and now takes on Dougie Miller in the Final at a date to be announced.
In the Minor Singles, John Chew played Pauline Currey. Chewy won the first two ends with singles. Pauline hits back with a 2 and a single and leads 3-2.
Chewy fires up and strings 5 ends together for 13 shots and leads 15-3. Pauline grabs a 2. Chewy a single, a 4 and a 2 and now leads 22-5. Pauline a single, Chewy a 2, Pauline another single and Chewy closes out the game with a single to win 25-7.
In the Major Pairs, Junior Thorne and Gene Rapp took on Tony Latter and Greg Howlett. Junior and Gene got the show underway with 4 on the first 2 ends. Latts and Greg grab a couple of singles.
Junior and Gene a 4 and lead 8-2 after 5 ends. Latts and Greg a single, Junior and Gene a single and a 2 and now lead 11-3 after 8 ends. Latts and Greg a single, a 2 and a single.
Junior and Gene a 2 and a single and lead 14-7. Latts and Greg a 2 and a single, Junior and Gene a single and its 15-10 after 16 ends.
Latts and Greg fire up with a 1, 1, 1 & 3 and they take the lead for the first time in the match 16-15 after 20 ends. Junior and Gene grab shot on the last end and its off to an extra end. Latts and Greg hold their nerve and take the game 17-16, making them the first team into the Final.
In the Club Fours, Brenden Weekes, Ricky Frame, Dougie Miller and Luke Ramsay played Lea Tanks, Chris Harrison, Ray Griffith and Tony Bright. Team Bright won the first two ends with 4 shots. Team Ramsay hits back with 4 shots over the next 3 ends.
Team Bright step it up with a pair of 3s and a single to lead 11-4. Team Ramsay a 2. Team Bright a single. Team Ramsay a 2. Team Bright a single and lead 13-8 after 12 ends.
Team Ramsay a pair of 2s, Team Bright a pair of singles and its 15-12 after 16 ends. Team Ramsay lifts with a 3, a 1 & a 3 to take the lead 19-15 after 19 ends. Team Bright a single but Team Ramsay closes out the game with a 4 to win 23-16.
Parkes Masters Games
The Parkes Masters Games kick off in March 22, 23 24. This will be hosted by the Parkes Railway Bowling Club. The Masters format is for over 40 year old, open gender fours.
There will be three sets of 8 ends fours. For more information call Lewi 0419 126 465 or email paul@bugman.com.au.
Nominate as a single entry or as a team of 4, each player will be required to fill out an entry form.
This week we have Social Bowls on Wednesday, February 28 at 1pm. The Parkes Services Club Power Play Pairs on Thursday, February 29 at 6pm.
Social Bowls on Saturday, March 2 at 1pm. Names in half an hour prior to start times and as always, everyone is welcome to come have a roll with loan bowls available at the club.
Paul Lewin
A Minor Singles game was played between Mick Simpson and Jacob Townsend on Saturday afternoon.
Jacob a new bowler has put the sword to a number of bowlers to get to this game and he started of well leading 7 to 3 in the 6th end.
However Mick steadied the ship putting down great bowls to take the lead and by 14th end hit the lead 15 to 9.
Jacob not to be out done fought back to level the game 17 all. Jacob took control of the game winning the next three ends to lead 23 to 17.
At this point it looked like Jacob might add another scalp to his collection.
Mick however had other ideas winning 5 of the next 6 ends to sneak home 25 to 24. Many of the social bowlers playing would stop and watch this great game progress. Thanks to marker Bernie Mitchell.
On the other side of the ledger Wilbur Harris took on Brian Townsend in the Quarter Finals of the Minor Singles on a warm Sunday afternoon.
Wilbur hit the game firing some great bowls to lead 8 to 3. Brian finding his form won the next 2 ends to only be down 8 to 6.
Wilbur gained a 4 then a 3 to advance to a lead 16 to 9. Brian who was slight favourite in this match was trying hard putting down some excellent bowls but Wilbur was up to the task and won the match 25 to 17. Thanks to marker Mal Porter.
Thursday bowls saw 12 dedicated bowlers. Game 1 saw Bob Freeman and Tony Riordan take on Mal Porter and Graham Dixon.
Mal and Graham have been playing good bowls and in this game they were never headed to win 29 to 12.
Game 2 Geoff Smith and Col Hayward played John Carr and Gary Mcphee. Geoff and Col got off to a great start and by the 8th end were in front 9 to 5, but from then on John and Gary put their game together to get in front and come home winning 18 to 15.
Last game Ian Simpson and Col Mudie challenged Col Miller and Rob Irving. Rob just had one of those days when every bowl was on target and assisted by Col Miller they ran out easy winners.
Saturday social bowls 29 players stepped onto the green.
First game John Carr, Bob Freeman and Ian Simpson took on Rod Ford, Rob Lacey and Bruce Orr (welcome back Bruce).
John, Bob and Ian took control of the game from the start and were never headed. Rod, Rob and Bruce found some form towards the end but to late going down 13 to 24.
The second game was a game of triples but being a player short Noel Johnstone played lead both sides. The side Noel, Ethan Lacey and Mick Valentine played against Maureen Miller and Rob Irving.
Rob still in good form along with Maureen and Noel put the sword to Noel, Ethan and Mick running out winners 28 to 6.
A special thanks to Noel playing for both sides.
In another one sided game the favourites Brian Townsend and Mark Dwyer took on Guy Ellery and Mark Fitzalan.
Guy and Mark showed the favourites how to play the game winning 22 to 6.
Gary Mcphee and Mick Tonkin took on Andrew Reynolds and Dave Reilly. This was another one sided game with Andrew and Dave taking control from the start to run out winners 24 to 9.
The 5th game Jo Simpson and Geoff Smith took on Col Woods and John Ward.
Jo and Geoff played consistent bowls to run out winners 22 to 10. Col and John just had one of those days.
The last game Col Miller and Col Mudie played John Wright and Tony Riordan.
John and Tony hit the green running and by the 7th end lead 10 to 2.
The two Cols struggled to contain John and Tony until near the end gaining a 4 and 3 to make the score more respectable. John and Tony winning 19 to 17.
