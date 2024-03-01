What's on in and around Parkes

NSW DPI WOMENS FISHING SESSION
Friday, March 8
The NSW Department Primary Idustries is holding a free womens fishing session at Lions Park Forbes from 11:30am to 1:30pm. Children are welcome. Enjoy sustainable recreational fishing and see how fishing can form lifelong friendships, spark a lifestyle passion and enjoy a great day by the water. On the day, you'll get to meet like-minded ladies for some introductory fishing lessons and most importantly lots of smiles and fun.
QUE CLUB LUNCHEON
Sunday, March 10
Celebrate International Women's Day from 11:45am at the Que Club 2-course luncheon. Enjoy hearing from guest speakers, Tracy Hambridge, BAppSci (Nut), MNutDiet (Dietician) and Janna Flanagan from Elders Real Estate Parkes. There will also be entertainment, raffle, lucky door prizes and tables displaying/selling products from local women. Tickets are $35 via 123tix.
HOMEGROWN PARKES
Saturday, March 16
An extraordinary homegrown extravaganza returns on March 16 from 9am. Brace yourself for an unforgettable experience filled to the brim with captivating workshops, mind-blowing demonstrations showcasing the best of local produce, an array of vibrant stallholders championing the community and more!
TRUNDLE BACK IN TIME
Saturday, March 16
Head on out to Trundle Showground for this annual Vintage Stationery Engine and Truck Show. There'll be a swap meet and market stalls, bar and barbecue facilities, live music and kids entertainment, sheaf toss and dog jump. $5 entry.
AMBER LAWRENCE
Friday, March 22
Amber Lawrence is headed for the Bogan Gate Pub as part of her Live a Country Song Tour. Adult tickets are $25 and kids tickets are $10. Get your tickets quick as they are selling fast.
PARKES PUBLIC EASTER FETE
Saturday, March 23
From 9am to 2pm visit Parkes Public School and enjoy games and activities, live music and entertainment, donuts, BBQ, drinks, animal nursery, emergency services, student artwork exhibition, action and a major raffle at the Parkes Public Easter Fete.
PARKES MASTERS GAMES
March 22-24
The Parkes Masters Games are fast approaching. Eight sports consisting of hockey, croquet, netball, touch football, golf, lawn bowls, rugby 10s and squash. Remember you are 'Never too old to win Gold'.
EASTER EGG HUNT
Saturday, March 30
Come down to Cook Park at 9am for Parkes' biggest easter egg hunt! This is a free event presented by Generocity Church Parkes.
